BBC Studios Names Anna Cronin Digital Content Director (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: BBC Studios

Anna Cronin has been upped to director of digital content at BBC Studios, a new role at the production and distribution arm of the U.K. pubcaster.

The position is within BBC Studios’ content partnerships division, which oversees the company’s programming and IP partnerships. Cronin will work with U.K. and international partners, and notably those in the U.S., to source and develop IP for various digital platforms, creating a pipeline of digital content.

“Tech companies continue to invest in the content space as they reinvent entertainment and it’s critical that BBC Studios responds to this opportunity through innovation and experimentation,” Cronin said. “I’m excited by the challenge to future-proof our business and look forward to working with the teams to develop and deliver a bold and ambitious digital pipeline.”

Prior to joining BBC Studios in 2017, Cronin served stints at British broadcasters ITV and Channel 4, as well as in a digital role at Elton John’s production company Rocket Pictures.

Related

The new digital director will report to BBC Studios’ chief creative officer, Mark Linsey.

“BBC Studios is keen to partner with new, exciting talent who are on the cusp of something special – as well as delivering outstanding content for a breadth of partners and platforms,” he said. “Anna’s role will be pivotal to this challenge as she helps lead our push into new content forms within BBC Studios more broadly, demonstrating our agility and dynamism.”

