U.K.-Based Producer Barcroft Studios Sold to Future in $30 Million Deal

Barcroft Studios has been bought by Future in a £23.5 million ($30.1 million) deal. The U.K.-based production outfit specializes in factual fare for channels and platforms, and its own branded channels on the likes of YouTube. Future is a U.K.-listed print and online publishing and events business.

Sam Barcroft will stay on as CEO at the production company that he founded in 2003. Barcroft has a track record of developing content for digital platforms that has then been worked up for traditional linear channels. It will continue to develop and produce series for its own channels and third parties, and will also create original content for Future’s brands, which include TechRadar, PC Gamer, MusicRadar, Space.com, Android Central, Real Homes, and Total Film.

The sale is expected to be completed by the end of Nov. and comes three years after British pubcaster Channel 4 acquired a minority stake in Barcroft Media via its Indie Growth Fund. The broadcaster will exit the business.

“Future’s stable of media brands is rapidly evolving across digital, e-commerce and events,” Barcroft said. “Combining this with our expertise in the creation and distribution of amazing TV and video is an exciting proposition, enabling us to supersize our offering to broadcast, VOD and social media partners. We also can’t wait to collaborate with Future’s world class editorial teams, launching some of publishing’s most iconic media IP into TV and digital video.”

“Barcroft Studios are innovative TV and digital video producers who understand how to build communities at scale around content,” added Zillah Byng-Thorne, chief executive of Future. “The opportunity to bring Barcroft Studios’ own IP, huge audiences and their team’s production expertise alongside our fantastic editorial content and brands, leveraging them into TV and video is an exciting step forward.”