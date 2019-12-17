×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Baobab Studios Partners With Penguin Random House to Bring ‘The Magic Paintbrush’ to Print & VR (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
baobab studios penguin random house logos
CREDIT: Logos courtesy of Baobab Studios / Penguin Random House

Emmy award-winning immersive storytelling startup Baobab Studios has teamed up with Penguin Random House for one of its latest projects: “The Magic Paintbrush,” a fantasy epic about a 12-year-old Chinese-American girl from Queens, will be published both in VR as well as in the form of a book series — a first-of-its-kind collaboration for immersive media.

“The Magic Paintbrush” is based on an old Chinese folk tale about a poor painter who gains possession of a special brush that makes his creations come to live. In Baobab’s version, which has been developed by its chief content officer Eric Darnell, the brush comes into play when the 12-year-old protagonist meets her immigrant grandmother for the first time. Being in junior high, she initially can’t relate to her Grandma. But the magic paintbrush, and the adventures it unlocks, not only foster a relationship, but help the girl to accept herself and her heritage.

“The story deals with the struggles we all face to find out what makes us who we are. The premise is that it is both our nature and our nurture—it’s all of our heritage, our DNA, our experiences, our dream of who we want to be, and so much more,” said Darnell. “But when we deny one of those things, we may put ourselves at risk of never becoming the person we really want to be.”

Popular on Variety

Baobab teased the new franchise with a piece of concept art exclusively shared with Variety:

The Magic Paintbrush

Darnell, who wrote and directed all of Dreamworks’ “Madagascar” films, began working on “The Magic Paintbrush” soon after co-founding Baobab in 2015. Penguin Random House recently signed on to turn the story into a series for Crown Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books. The series has been fast-tracked to begin publishing in 2021, which is likely when the story will be released in VR as well.

“I loved ‘The Magic Paintbrush’ folktale as a child. There was magic, adventure, heroism,” said Crown Books for Young Readers vice president and co-publisher Phoebe Yeh. “Who could resist a paintbrush that makes everything real? As a first generation Chinese American, I’m always excited when there’s a way to share a childhood favorite with new audiences.“

Crown Books has secured award-winning ‬children’s book author Kat Zhang, whose previous books include “The Hybrid Chronicles”, “The Emperor’s Riddle” and “The Memory of Forgotten Things,” to pen the series. “This promises to be a truly Asian American collaboration with broad appeal to all fantasy enthusiasts,” said Yeh.

“In a way, we aspire for this to be the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ of children’s book series,” said Baobab Studios CEO Maureen Fan. “Not only in terms of lifting representation but having the ability to move across boundaries and captivate a wide audience around the world. We are so thrilled to partner with Phoebe Yeh, Kat Zhang and Random House Children’s Books on this endeavor.”

Baobab’s previous VR experiences include “Invasion!,” “Crow: The Legend” and “Bonfire,” among others. The company has often partnered with A-list Hollywood talent, with some of the actors lending their voices to Baobab VR films including Ali Wong, Oprah, Constance Wu and John Legend.

And while “The Magic Paintbrush” will be the a pioneering story for being released both in print and VR, it’s not the first time Baobab has crossed over from immersive into other, more traditional forms of media. Roth Kirschenbaum signed on in 2016 to turn “Invasion!” into a feature film.

“We are gratified that both the publishing and film worlds are responding to the immersive storytelling coming from Baobab and that these stories transcend mediums,” said Fan. “It inspires us to keep creating our interactive content.”

Baobab’s funders include The Chernin Group, Comcast Ventures, Shari Redstone and Liz Murdoch’s Advancit/Freelands Cap, 20th Century Fox, Evolution Media Partners, Shanghai Media Group, Youku Global Media Fund (Alibaba), Samsung, HTC and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

More Digital

  • Streaming Wars Placeholder TV

    Madison Avenue Tries to Pick a Winner in TV's Streaming Wars

    Madison Avenue has long been able to stuff some $70 billion annually into TV commercials. Now the advertising industry is trying to figure out how much of that money it can put down on streaming video. Streaming will account for 60% of all video viewing in 2020, compared with 56% in 2018, and is poised [...]

  • Amazon Alexa - Super Bowl LIII

    YouTube Reveals Top 10 Most-Viewed Ads of 2019

    The long arm of the NFL’s Super Bowl reached across YouTube ads throughout 2019. Six of the top 10 most-viewed ads on YouTube this year originated as Super Bowl LIII ads that aired in February. According to YouTube, that shows that marketers were able to extend the return on investment of those ads as viewers [...]

  • Bob Carrigan - Audible

    Amazon's Audible Names Bob Carrigan CEO as Founder Don Katz Steps Into New Role

    Audible, the Amazon-owned seller and producer of audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment, hired media and publishing veteran Bob Carrigan as CEO. Don Katz, who founded Audible in 1995, will step out of the chief executive role to become executive chairman. Carrigan joins Audible effective Jan. 2. As executive chairman, Katz will work with Carrigan on the [...]

  • Amazon Echo

    Luminary Becomes First Podcast Service to Sell Subscriptions via Amazon Alexa

    Premium podcast service Luminary has started to enlist Amazon’s Alexa to facilitate subscription sales: Owners of Amazon’s Echo smart speakers and other Alexa-enabled devices can now subscribe to the service with a simple voice command, Luminary announced Tuesday morning. Consumers can start accessing the service’s premium catalog simply by saying “Alexa, subscribe to Luminary.” Alternatively, [...]

  • Sophia Amoruso girlboss attention capital

    Attention Capital Acquires Girlboss Digital Network

    Attention Capital, the startup media investment venture, has cut a deal to acquire the Girlboss digital network for rising female executives and entrepreneurs. Girlboss founder Sophia Amoruso has assembled an online community of professional and aspiring women seeking advice and community in advancing careers and running businesses. The deal with Attention Capital will give the [...]

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Netflix Tilts for Three Indian Series From Tipping Point

    Tipping Point, the digital production arm of Indian media giant Viacom18 Studios, is to produce three original series for Netflix in India. Their agreement is a license deal. “Jamtara – Sabka Number Aayega” looks at the conflicts that emerge when a small town is identified as India’s phishing capital. “She” will follow an undercover cop [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad