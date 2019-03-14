First Seasons of ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘The Bachelorette’ to Stream Free on Tubi

Free-streaming TV service Tubi has accepted the rose — with a throwback to the very first runs of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”

Starting April 1, the ad-supported video on demand service will offer the first seasons of reality-dating shows “The Bachelor” (from 2002) and “The Bachelorette” (from 2003). It also will stream “The Bachelorette: Trista & Ryan’s Wedding,” also from 2003, a three-part special featuring the nuptials of former contestants Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter.

Those three series are currently not available on any other streaming platforms. Previously, ABC had offered the first seasons of the show and the wedding special on its digital apps and website.

In addition, Tubi has acquired AVOD rights to season 5 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which aired on ABC last year with Chris Harrison reprising his role from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” as the host of the show.

Tubi picked up the rights the shows under a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. “The Bachelor,” “The Bachlorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” are produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

“Bachelor Nation will soon get to see how it all started when both debut seasons launch on Tubi,” said Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer. “This massive franchise strengthens our larger content partnership with Warner Bros. and marks the first of many big reality series we’re bringing to the service.”

The deal for the shows comes after Tubi reached a pact with NBCUniversal to add close to 400 movies and TV show episodes to its service. Some of the titles coming to Tubi’s service under the agreement include “Xena: Warrior Princess,” “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” “The A-Team,” “Punky Brewster,” “The Incredible Hulk” and “Quantum Leap.”

Currently, Tubi’s service is available only in the U.S. and Canada. The company says it expects to spend more than $100 million in content licensing deals in 2019 to augment its content library, which currently includes over 12,000 movies and TV shows (representing around 40,000 hours of content).

Tubi is available on multiple platforms including Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku, iOS and Android, Comcast’s Xfinity X1, Chromecast, Samsung televisions, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The company doesn’t disclose how many people use the service, but claims total viewing time last year increased by 4.3 times over 2017.