Baby Yoda Plush Toy Accidentally Offered for Pre-Order by Walmart

Todd Spangler

Baby-Yoda-plush-toy-Mattel
CREDIT: via Walmart

An 11-inch plush toy of Baby Yoda — the adorable character officially known as The Child from Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” — appeared to go on sale earlier Tuesday on Walmart.com.

But it turns out the retailing giant jumped the gun: The toy isn’t actually available to purchase yet.

“A little too early did our pre-orders launch,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement to Variety, adopting Yoda-like locution. “Sorry we are. Opportunity to pre-order again soon on Walmart.com customers will have.”

The Baby Yoda toy from Mattel, which includes his levitating bassinet, carried a list price of $24.99 and was slated to ship in May 2020, according to ComicBook.com, which reported earlier on Walmart.com apparently taking pre-orders for the product.

“Fully embrace the cuteness of the 50-year-old Yoda species with this adorable 11-inch plush toy,” the description of the toy’s listing on Walmart.com read before it was pulled down. “He may look like a Baby Yoda, but this lovable creature is referred to as The Child. Inspired by the Disney+ live-action series ‘The Mandalorian,’ this sweet Star Wars plush toy makes a Force-sensitive addition to your collection.”

Baby Yoda became an overnight sensation after Disney Plus debuted in November, and Disney rushed into production on merchandise for the toddler-like alien character, including T-shirts, phone cases and mugs, in order to capitalize on the mania in time for the holiday 2019 season. The ShopDisney site lists at least 15 Baby Yoda-related items for sale.

The initial lack of Baby Yoda merch stemmed from “The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau’s desire to keep the element of surprise about the character for the series’ debut, when The Child appears at the end of the premiere episode. Disney complied with his request to hold off producing merchandise until after the live-action Star Wars series premiered.

Baby Yoda has become an instant internet celebrity and the subject of numerous memes — including, most recently, one featuring the tiny green creature sipping soup, culled from Episode 4 of “The Mandalorian.”

