×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Baby Yoda Is No. 1 Best-Selling Plush Toy on Amazon, Even Though It Won’t Be Available for Months

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Baby Yoda plush toy Mattel - The Mandalorian
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Collecting much Baby Yoda merch money this holiday season, Disney is — even if fans won’t get their mitts on the adorable creature until spring of 2020.

Demand for Baby Yoda toys and collectible figures is strong: Currently, Mattel’s Baby Yoda plush (available for pre-order at $24.99) is the No. 1 best-selling product on Amazon in the plush figure toys category. No. 4 on the best-seller list is Hasbro’s battery-powered talking plush toy of Baby Yoda, who is officially known as The Child — which also has a $24.99 suggested retail price but according to Amazon is currently unavailable for pre-order.

In addition, Mattel’s 11-inch Baby Yoda toy, which comes in packaging that looks like his levitating bassinet in “The Mandalorian,” also is the No. 2 most-wished-for product on Amazon’s ranking in toys and games. The only item topping the galactically cute breakout star from Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” Star Wars series: Melissa & Doug’s scratch art box of rainbow mini notes ($6.22). Also, the Funko Pop! 3.75-inch vinyl figure of Baby Yoda ($8.78 preorder on Amazon) is No. 8 on Amazon’s toys and games most-wished-for rankings, which are based on products that customers have most often added to wishlists and registries.

Baby Yoda toys, however, won’t be found sitting under anyone’s Christmas trees.

Popular on Variety

According to Mattel, the first orders of The Child toy are scheduled to ship to distribution partners in February 2020. ShopDisney.com says it will be available by April 1, 2020, while Amazon says the item will be released on May 25, which indicates that Disney’s own online store will get first dibs on the Baby Yoda toy. The Baby Yoda figures and toys from Hasbro have May 2020 availability dates, while Funko’s collectibles are listed as being available in May or June.

Disney held off on producing Baby Yoda merchandise because “The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau wanted to avoid spoilers before the series debuted on Disney Plus. While that means Disney failed to cash in on the Baby Yoda’s popularity immediate, the company will still make a mint from the character if Amazon’s rankings are any indication.

Baby Yoda toys and bobble-head figures first went up for pre-orders on Dec. 3. Last week, Hasbro got in on the Baby Yoda action as well, introducing a range of new products: The Child talking plush toy ($24.99) with posable arms and 10 sound effects, plus Baby Yoda’s frog snack and meme-worthy bone-broth bowl; The Black Series The Child 1.12-inch figure ($9.99); six different The Bounty Collection The Child 2.2-inch figures ($7.99); and The Child 6.5-inch figure ($19.99).

Hasbro said additional toys and games featuring The Child “will be revealed in the coming months.”


Hasbro’s Star Wars The Child Talking Plus Toy (with frog and bone-broth bowl)

“We’ve been so enamored with the conversation and fan reaction surrounding ‘The Mandalorian’s’ The Child and we know Star Wars fans around the world will be thrilled to see this beloved character incorporated into the Hasbro Star Wars collection of products,” Samantha Lomow, president of Hasbro Entertainment Brands, said in a statement.

For fans of Baby Yoda — who technically, of course, not a younger version of the original Jedi master, but a 50-year-old of the same species — the new products can’t ship fast enough.

Since Baby Yoda was revealed as a key character in “The Mandalorian,” the toddler-like creature has instantly become — undeniably — a major star. “Baby Yoda” was No. 1 on Google’s top-trending searches for babies in 2019, beating out the likes of “Baby Shark” and “Kim Kardashian Kanye West baby.”

In addition to partnering with Mattel, Hasbro and Funko, Disney has rushed out other Baby Yoda merchandise, including T-shirts, phone cases and mugs.

More Digital

  • Democratic Debate

    How to Watch the Sixth Democratic Debate

    We’ve got impeachment on the brain and the remaining Democratic presidential candidates probably do too. The top seven qualifying candidates will take the stage in Los Angeles on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and there are plenty of ways to follow along. The debate — co-hosted by Politico — will be broadcast by PBS. In [...]

  • Cox Communications

    Cox Communications Hit With $1 Billion Verdict in Music Copyright Suit

    Cox Communications was hit with a $1 billion verdict on Thursday in a lawsuit alleging that it allowed its internet subscribers to illegally download music. The jury delivered the verdict after a three-week trial in federal court in Alexandria, Va., finding that Cox was liable for infringement of 10,017 recordings and compositions, each infringement costing [...]

  • Google Stadia Gets Typhoon Studios Game

    Google Buys Typhoon Studios for Its Stadia Cloud Gaming Service

    Google is looking to grow the catalog of its Stadia cloud gaming service: The search giant has acquired Montreal-based game studio Typhon Studios, and will integrate it into its Stadia Games and Entertainment studio. “We’re always looking for people who share our passion and vision for the future of gaming,” said Stadia Games and Entertainment [...]

  • Apple Podcast Icon

    Top 19 Media Trends of 2019: The Podcast Boom

    The U.S. podcast market has been on the rise for years, but 2019 marked an extraordinary year of growth for the space.  At least 90 million U.S. consumers (27% of the population) listen to podcasts monthly, up 23% from 73 million in 2018, which is an acceleration from the 9% year-over-year growth monthly podcast listening [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad