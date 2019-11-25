Baby Yoda GIFs Restored by Giphy After ‘Confusion’ Over Copyrights

Images of the adorable Baby Yoda character from Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” are back on Giphy — after the GIF-sharing site briefly pulled them down over a mix-up about copyrights.

“Last week, there was some confusion around certain content uploaded to Giphy and we temporarily removed these GIFs while we reviewed the situation,” the company said in a statement to BBC News. “We are happy to report that the GIFs are once again live on Giphy.” Earlier reports had suggested Disney copyright claims were responsible for the removal of Baby Yoda GIFs.

Baby Yoda, officially referred to as The Child, has become a social-media smash hit. The character first appears near the end of the premiere episode of “The Mandalorian,” when the title character (played Pedro Pascal) finds the creature that resembles the Jedi master from the original Star Wars storylines.

Looking to capitalize on Baby Yoda’s dramatic entry into the zeitgeist, Disney is prepping the release of several products tied to the character for the holiday shopping season.

Here are some of the most popular Baby Yoda images currently on Giphy, per the site’s landing page for the character:

Popular on Variety







