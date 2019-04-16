×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Awesomeness Co-Chiefs Talk About Life Under Viacom, Building a Studio for Gen Z

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
VDS - Awesomeness - Rebecca Glashow - Shelley Zimmerman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Viacom

Digital media players face uncertain and challenging economic times — and the best outcome these days for struggling independents may be to get swallowed by a larger entity.

Nine months after Viacom scooped up Awesomeness for a fire-sale price, the co-heads of the youth-targeted division — Rebecca Glashow and Shelley Zimmerman — say they couldn’t have asked for a better home.

“It’s been beyond our expectations in terms of how we can align with not only VDS [Viacom Digital Studios] but the broader Viacom brands,” said Glashow. “We’ve been able to take Awesomeness and hit the ground running.”

Added Zimmerman, “Part of why we’re so excited about the prospects for Awesomeness is that we’re partnered with a company that has built iconic youth brands.”

Of course, Awesomeness went through pain in assimilating into Viacom: The media conglomerate cut nearly 100 Awesomeness employees — about half the staff — after deal was closed last July.

Glashow wouldn’t disclose financial details of Awesomeness’ operations. But she said the company’s cutbacks helped accelerate its growth, compared with its previous ownership under Comcast’s NBCUniversal, Verizon and Hearst. “We’ve made a lot of changes, and being part of Viacom has let us tap into resources that have made us more efficient,” she said.

Related

One of the reasons Awesomeness has clicked with Viacom: The group is overseen by Viacom Digital Studios president Kelly Day, who worked with Glashow and Zimmerman at Awesomeness as chief business officer. Also in Viacom’s senior ranks is Brian Robbins, currently president of Nickelodeon, who co-founded AwesomenessTV in 2012 and provides critical support for the Awesomeness team.

“We’re inside a company where we have the ability to partner and collaborate and align with their goals,” said Glashow.

Glashow heaped praise on Awesomeness’ parent, touting its “best-in-class distribution relationships” and noted that Awesomeness is working with Viacom International Media Networks to sell its content around the world. Glashow also cited Viacom’s relationships with marketers “that are such a scale we’re able to tap into that immediately. We’re able to amplify our series on Day One.”

All that said, some of Awesomeness’ recent wins — with popular movies and series it has sold to Netflix and Hulu — have less to do with Viacom and more to do with the company’s history of focusing on content for teen audiences on YouTube and social media.

Awesomeness is the studio behind Netflix 2018’s film phenomenon “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” — co-starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, which Netflix said was one of its most-streamed original movies of the year — as well as Hulu’s critically acclaimed “Pen15″ and Daytime Emmy-winning drama “Zac and Mia,” starring Anne Winters and Kian Lawley.

“We’ve been as a brand working in the teen space since the inception of Awesomeness,” said Glashow. “We’ve supersized our audience on streaming platforms, and we are proselytizers in the marketplace about connecting with that audience. The marketplace is now waking up to how critical this segment is.”

This spring’s Awesomeness film slate includes Netflix’s “The Perfect Date,” starring Centineo as a high-school student who creates a dating app that lets him act as a stand-in boyfriend to earn money for college. And Awesomeness is now working on a sequel to “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” which will again star Centineo and Condor.

Additionally, Awesomeness has sold Netflix “Trinkets,” a series based on Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith’s YA novel, and follows three teenage girls (played by Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madera and Quintessa Swindell) from different social circles who form an unlikely friendship over their shared affinity for shoplifting.

“Pen15” on Hulu was produced by Awesomeness with Andy Samberg’s production shingle, set in the ’90s and portraying “middle school as it really happened.” “Zac and Mia” season 2 launched on Hulu in February, in which the couple are now forced to navigate their budding relationship out in the real world, unprotected and unsheltered by the walls of a hospital.

Another Awesomeness show in Hulu is thriller “Light As a Feather.” Hulu has brought it back for a second season, which will debut this summer with the return of Liana Liberato and Brianne Tju along with co-star Haley Ramm. The second season will picks up following the events of season one, when an innocent game of “light as a feather, stiff as a board” goes wrong and the five teen girls who played start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’re being targeted — and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.

“We want to be the dominant studio for [the Gen Z] audience across platforms,” Glashow said.

Awesomeness is looking to continue to grow its film and TV slate, in addition to expanding its popular short-form programs on YouTube, which include “My Dream Quinceanera” and “Malibu Surf.”

Zimmerman noted that Awesomeness also has been building relationships with “the most important talent for this generation,” like Noah Centineo. They’re “people we’ve always had relationships with who are having this exponential growth,” she said.

“Part of why we’re so passionate about Gen Z is the power they have to turn the lights on for a new platform,” Zimmerman said. “Gen Z is why I know what Snapchat is.”

Based in New York, Glashow most recently served as chief strategy and distribution officer at Awesomeness. Before joining the company in 2016, she held senior roles in content distribution and strategy at Discovery and Comcast.

Before being promoted co-chief of Awesomeness, L.A.-based Zimmerman was head of its TV studio and prior to that led scripted programming development and production at Warner Horizon and Tollin/Robbins Productions.

Pictured above: Awesomeness co-heads Rebecca Glashow (l.) and Shelley Zimmerman

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Digital

  • VDS - Awesomeness - Rebecca Glashow

    Awesomeness Co-Chiefs Talk About Life Under Viacom, Building a Studio for Gen Z

    Digital media players face uncertain and challenging economic times — and the best outcome these days for struggling independents may be to get swallowed by a larger entity. Nine months after Viacom scooped up Awesomeness for a fire-sale price, the co-heads of the youth-targeted division — Rebecca Glashow and Shelley Zimmerman — say they couldn’t [...]

  • Avengers EndGame Trailer

    Marvel 'Avengers: Endgame' Footage Reportedly Leaks Online

    A massive trove of spoiler-heavy video clips, screen shots and other info from Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” is reportedly circulating online. According to a CNBC report, “Avengers: Endgame” screen shots, GIFs, short clips, and detailed posts have recently surfaced on Twitter and Reddit. Variety has not independently confirmed the leaks. Disney did not immediately respond to [...]

  • SiriusXM-Pandora-podcasts

    SiriusXM Pushes 22 Podcasts to Pandora, Including From Ricky Gervais, Kevin Hart

    SiriusXM is taking its first step to repurpose content from its exclusive talk shows and other entertainment programming for Pandora’s streaming-audio audience. SiriusXM is launching 22 new podcasts, available to more than 100 million audio listeners and subscribers of Pandora and SiriusXM. The new podcasts feature content from some of SiriusXM’s most popular shows, including [...]

  • Parrot Analytics

    CAA Signs On as Customer of Parrot Analytics' Entertainment Data

    CAA inked a deal with data analytics firm Parrot Analytics, which will provide the entertainment and sports agency with analytics about global audience demand for entertainment. Parrot’s data set spans audience consumption in more 100 countries and comprises more than 3.5 trillion data points — aggregated from social media and video streaming platforms, piracy networks, [...]

  • How Oculus's 'Vader Immortal' Puts You

    How Oculus's 'Vader Immortal' Puts You Into the Star Wars Universe

    “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” was the big game reveal of Star Wars Celebration in Chicago this weekend, but Respawn Entertainment didn’t share a single second of actual gameplay. However, “Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode I,” first announced last fall alongside the standalone Oculus Quest headset, was playable—and impressive, too. Strapping [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Hires 7Park for Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Viewership Data

    SAG-AFTRA has tapped 7Park Data Media and Entertainment to provide previously unavailable viewership data for titles on leading streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. The performers union announced the partnership Tuesday, two days after its national board launched the process of crafting a proposal for a successor deal to its master contract covering [...]

  • Logitech Harmony Express Universal Remote With

    Logitech’s New $250 Harmony Express Remote Comes With Alexa Built-in

    Logitech has a new plan to simplify the clutter of streaming devices in your living room: The company has built a universal remote dubbed the Harmony Express that relies on voice control to switch between streaming devices connected to your TV, launch apps and flip channels. To supercharge its new voice remote, the company has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad