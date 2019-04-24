‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Marvel claims the top spot in spending with “Avengers: Endgame.”
Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $6.28 million through Sunday for 927 national ad airings on 39 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 15-21. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Marvel prioritized spend across networks including ABC, NBC and ESPN, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, NHL Hockey and “The Big Bang Theory.”
Just behind “Avengers: Endgame” in second place: Lionsgate’s “Long Shot,” which saw 837 national ad airings across 28 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.27 million.
TV ad placements for MGM’s “The Hustle” (EMV: $3.03 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “Breakthrough” ($2.6 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” ($2.57 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “The Hustle” has the best iSpot Attention Index (128) in the ranking, getting 28% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$6.28M – Avengers: Endgame
$4.27M – Long Shot
$3.03M – The Hustle
$2.6M – Breakthrough
$2.57M – Pokémon Detective Pikachu
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 04/15/2019 and 04/21/2019.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.