×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Avengers EndGame Trailer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Marvel claims the top spot in spending with “Avengers: Endgame.”

Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $6.28 million through Sunday for 927 national ad airings on 39 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 15-21. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Marvel prioritized spend across networks including ABC, NBC and ESPN, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, NHL Hockey and “The Big Bang Theory.”

Just behind “Avengers: Endgame” in second place: Lionsgate’s “Long Shot,” which saw 837 national ad airings across 28 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.27 million.

TV ad placements for MGM’s “The Hustle” (EMV: $3.03 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “Breakthrough” ($2.6 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” ($2.57 million) round out the chart.

Related

Notably, “The Hustle” has the best iSpot Attention Index (128) in the ranking, getting 28% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.28M – Avengers: Endgame

Impressions: 422,942,681
Attention Score: 94.23
Attention Index: 123
National Airings: 927
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 43
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.3M
Studio: Marvel
Started Airing: 12/06/18

$4.27M – Long Shot

Impressions: 318,662,065
Attention Score: 92.73
Attention Index: 103
National Airings: 837
Networks: 28
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 17
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.44M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 03/12/19

$3.03M – The Hustle

Impressions: 183,800,447
Attention Score: 94.57
Attention Index: 128
National Airings: 402
Networks: 21
Most Spend On: ABC, TNT
Creative Versions: 2
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $4.22M
Studio: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Started Airing: 04/07/19

$2.6M – Breakthrough

Impressions: 361,660,366
Attention Score: 93.25
Attention Index: 110
National Airings: 1,298
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 20
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.88M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 03/22/19

$2.57M – Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Impressions: 159,901,690
Attention Score: 92.53
Attention Index: 101
National Airings: 617
Networks: 51
Most Spend On: ABC, Nick
Creative Versions: 19
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.76M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 11/11/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 04/15/2019 and 04/21/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Digital

  • Avengers EndGame Trailer

    ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Marvel claims the top spot in spending with “Avengers: Endgame.” Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $6.28 million through Sunday for 927 national ad airings on 39 networks. (Spend figures [...]

  • Co-Editor-In-Chief of Variety, Andrew Wallenstein and

    10 Things We Learned at Variety’s Silicon Valleywood Summit

    Variety’s first-ever Silicon Valley conference didn’t just bring together the worlds of technology and entertainment, it also provided plenty of insights into the strategies of market leaders, creators and senior executives in this space. Here are 10 key lessons from the event, which was held at the Rosewood Sand Hill hotel in Menlo Park, Calif. [...]

  • Korea's JTBC Signs up as Iflix

    APOS: Korea's JTBC Signs up as Iflix Investor and Content Partner

    South Korea’s JTBC Content Hub has become a strategic investor in Iflix, the South East Asia-based video streaming platform. Formed only in 2011, JTBC has rapidly become one of Korea’s most influential broadcasters, with a mix of news, creative dramas and entertainment shows. Its hit dramas include “SKY Castle,” “Misty,” and “Something in the Rain.” [...]

  • Twitter Jack Dorsey

    Trump Meets With Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey After Complaining of Bias

    WASHINGTON — Less than 12 hours after complaining that Twitter doesn’t “treat me well as a Republican,” President Trump met with the company’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, and indicated that they would be “keeping an open dialogue.” “Great meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @Jack from @Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and [...]

  • Wanda Sykes Silicon Valleywood

    Wanda Sykes on Doing Business With Netflix: 'They Moved That Comma'

    MENLO PARK, Calif. — Wanda Sykes wears a lot of hats as a comedian, writer, producer and entrepreneur, and that gives her a keen sense of the ever-growing content marketplace. She also has a very clear understanding of what she’s worth in dollars and cents, as she shared Tuesday in her Q&A at Variety’s Silicon [...]

  • Snap CEO Evan Spiegel

    Snapchat Gains 4 Million Users in Q1 as Snap Beats Earnings Estimates

    Snap topped Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom lines in the first quarter of 2019 — and the still-unprofitable company managed to show an uptick in Snapchat users for the first time in a year. Revenue for the quarter was $320 million, up 39% year over year, while it narrowed its net loss [...]

  • Jim Lanzone

    CBS Interactive Chief Jim Lanzone: 'We Have a Tiger by the Tail' With Streaming Growth

    MENLO PARK, Calif. — CBS All Access can’t serve up addressable advertising inventory fast enough for marketers hungry to reach consumers watching premium video online. That was the upbeat outlook shared by CBS Interactive CEO Jim Lanzone during his keynote address on Tuesday at Variety’s Silicon Valleywood presented by PwC. “There’s not a form of advertising [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad