‘Avengers: Endgame’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Marvel claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Avengers: Endgame.”

Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $6.54 million through Sunday for 1,082 national ad airings on 40 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 22-28. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Marvel prioritized spend across networks including ABC, NBC and ESPN, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, the 2019 NFL Draft and “The Voice.”

Just behind “Avengers: Endgame” in second place: Lionsgate’s “Long Shot,” which saw 1,145 national ad airings across 27 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.57 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “A Dog’s Journey” (EMV: $4.06 million), Warner Bros.’ “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” ($3.45 million) and Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” ($2.9 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “A Dog’s Journey” has the best iSpot Attention Index (109) in the ranking, getting 9% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).