‘Avengers: Endgame’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Don Cheadle Avengers Endgame Podcast
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Marvel claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Avengers: Endgame.”

Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $6.54 million through Sunday for 1,082 national ad airings on 40 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 22-28. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Marvel prioritized spend across networks including ABC, NBC and ESPN, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, the 2019 NFL Draft and “The Voice.”

Just behind “Avengers: Endgame” in second place: Lionsgate’s “Long Shot,” which saw 1,145 national ad airings across 27 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.57 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “A Dog’s Journey” (EMV: $4.06 million), Warner Bros.’ “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” ($3.45 million) and Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” ($2.9 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “A Dog’s Journey” has the best iSpot Attention Index (109) in the ranking, getting 9% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.54M – Avengers: Endgame

Impressions: 531,273,365
Attention Score: 91.69
Attention Index: 93
National Airings: 1,082
Networks: 40
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 104
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.74M
Studio: Marvel
Started Airing: 12/06/2018

$4.57M – Long Shot

Impressions: 431,990,830
Attention Score: 91.61
Attention Index: 93
National Airings: 1,145
Networks: 27
Most Spend On: ABC, Comedy Central
Creative Versions: 28
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $19.96M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 05/03/19

$4.06M – A Dog’s Journey

Impressions: 260,184,271
Attention Score: 92.89
Attention Index: 109
National Airings: 782
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: NBC, TNT
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.53M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 01/31/2019

$3.45M – Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Impressions: 250,510,965
Attention Score: 92.35
Attention Index: 102
National Airings: 835
Networks: 52
Most Spend On: ABC, TNT
Creative Versions: 24
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.61M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 11/11/18

$2.9M – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Impressions: 136,772,887
Attention Score: 90.12
Attention Index: 79
National Airings: 332
Networks: 24
Most Spend On: TNT, ESPN
Creative Versions: 8
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.2M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 01/20/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 04/22/2019 and 04/28/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

