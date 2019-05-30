ATTN: Hires Vox Media Exec Mike Hadgis as Chief Business Officer, Promotes Taryn Crouthers to COO

ATTN: hired Mike Hadgis, a seven-year veteran of Vox Media, as the digital-media start-up’s first chief business officer and promoted Taryn Crouthers to chief operating officer.

In the newly created role, Hadgis will oversee all of the company’s business and revenue operations, including ATTN:’s ad sales, branded content, consulting, international and experiential deals. He starts at ATTN: on June 3 and will relocate from Chicago to Los Angeles.

Crouthers, who has been with the company since 2016, has been head of global sales and brand partnerships. In the COO role, she’s tasked with taking the best practices of the brand-partnerships division and extending those across the company.

Matthew Segal and Jarrett Moreno, who co-founded ATTN: in 2014, said in a joint statement, “Mike Hadgis is a seasoned media executive whose relationships and expertise can take our business to the next level, and Taryn Crouthers is an exceptional leader who has a keen understanding of our vision, the brand, and capabilities we need internally and externally to position ATTN: for further success.”

Hadgis most recently was Vox Media’s senior VP, head of revenue and partnerships. Before joining Vox Media in 2012, he worked in digital ad sales for Myspace (then owned by Fox Interactive Media) and social-media start-up Meebo (acquired by Google). Earlier in his career, Hadgis worked for Cincinnati-based ad agency MatchPoint Marketing and was entertainment and marketing manager for the Brick Street Bar in Oxford, Ohio.

Crouthers, in her three years at ATTN:, has helped the company build out its client services businesses which includes branded-content operations, a white-label production and consulting business, and the recently launched experiential division called ATTN: Moment. Prior to joining ATTN:, she was a director of sales at A+E Networks focused on branded content and other nontraditional revenue for two years and prior to that, she spent 10 years at AMC Networks in ad sales.

Los Angeles-based ATTN: (pronounced “attention”) has raised about $24 million from investors including Evolution Media Capital, Main Street Advisors, Marc Rowan and Paul Wachter.