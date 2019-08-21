AT&T TV: An Unskinny Streaming Bundle That Looks a Lot Like Traditional Pay TV

AT&T this week launched AT&T TV, a new subscription streaming television service that uses an Android-based internet set-top, in 10 markets. But the way it’s priced and packaged looks very similar to cable and satellite TV services — in other words, AT&T TV isn’t targeted at the cord-cutter crowd.
It’s basically designed as a way for the telco to migrate customers from DirecTV satellite and U-verse, to deliver a premium, full-price TV bundle more cost-effectively by providing for subscriber self-installation. Unlike other “virtual pay-TV” internet services, AT&T TV carries promotional pricing contingent on a traditional two-year contract, and subscribers are subject to activation and early-termination fees.
Analysts are unsure whether AT&T TV will see significant uptake with the new product, which AT&T chief Randall Stephenson has said will be the “workhorse” for the company’s pay-TV business over the next few years.
“[I]t is unclear whether the high end of the market will pay full price for a streaming service,” UBS Securities analyst John Hodulik wrote in a research note Wednesday.
The base AT&T TV “Entertainment” package starts at $59.99 per month in the first year — climbing to to $93 monthly in the second year. That ranges up to to $79.99 per month for the “Ultimate” package for first 12 months, which escalates to $135 monthly thereafter. That pricing is well over other value-oriented over-the-top streaming platforms, like YouTube TV ($50 per month), Hulu With Live TV ($45 per month), or Dish’s Sling TV (which starts at $25 per month).
“We believe [AT&T TV] alone is unlikely to drive a dramatic shift in sub trends but should lower costs in [AT&T’s] Entertainment segment while providing a boost to addressable advertising,” Hodulik wrote.
AT&T TV is currently available in Orange, Calif.; Riverside, Calif.; West Palm Beach, Fla.; Topeka, Kan.; Wichita, Kan.; St. Louis, Mo.; Springfield, Mo.; Corpus Christi, Texas; El Paso, Texas; and Odessa, Texas.
AT&T TV does include some bells and whistles: The 4K-enabled set-top integrates third-party apps from Netflix and Pandora, and includes a voice remote with the Google Assistant built-in. But other pay-TV services, like Comcast’s Xfinity X1, offer similar features.
AT&T TV allows a maximum of three concurrent streams and includes three months of free HBO, Cinemax, Showtime and Starz, as well as a video-on-demand library with 55,000 titles and 500 hours of DVR storage.
Meanwhile, AT&T is phasing out the “DirecTV Now” brand name, replacing it with “AT&T TV Now.” Pricing for AT&T TV Now starts at $50 per month, with about 45 channels including HBO.
The launch of AT&T TV comes as after it the company reported a 778,000 net loss in DirecTV satellite and U-verse TV customers and lost 168,000 DirecTV Now subs. In the last 12 months, AT&T has lost some 2 million traditional pay-TV customers, down 8.6% year over year, and DirecTV Now’s subscriber base has shrunk 26%.