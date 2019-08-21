AT&T TV: An Unskinny Streaming Bundle That Looks a Lot Like Traditional Pay TV

AT&T this week launched AT&T TV, a new subscription streaming television service that uses an Android-based internet set-top, in 10 markets. But the way it’s priced and packaged looks very similar to cable and satellite TV services — in other words, AT&T TV isn’t targeted at the cord-cutter crowd.

It’s basically designed as a way for the telco to migrate customers from DirecTV satellite and U-verse, to deliver a premium, full-price TV bundle more cost-effectively by providing for subscriber self-installation. Unlike other “virtual pay-TV” internet services, AT&T TV carries promotional pricing contingent on a traditional two-year contract, and subscribers are subject to activation and early-termination fees.

Analysts are unsure whether AT&T TV will see significant uptake with the new product, which AT&T chief Randall Stephenson has said will be the “workhorse” for the company’s pay-TV business over the next few years.

“[I]t is unclear whether the high end of the market will pay full price for a streaming service,” UBS Securities analyst John Hodulik wrote in a research note Wednesday.

The base AT&T TV “Entertainment” package starts at $59.99 per month in the first year — climbing to to $93 monthly in the second year. That ranges up to to $79.99 per month for the “Ultimate” package for first 12 months, which escalates to $135 monthly thereafter. That pricing is well over other value-oriented over-the-top streaming platforms, like YouTube TV ($50 per month), Hulu With Live TV ($45 per month), or Dish’s Sling TV (which starts at $25 per month).

“We believe [AT&T TV] alone is unlikely to drive a dramatic shift in sub trends but should lower costs in [AT&T’s] Entertainment segment while providing a boost to addressable advertising,” Hodulik wrote.

AT&T TV is currently available in Orange, Calif.; Riverside, Calif.; West Palm Beach, Fla.; Topeka, Kan.; Wichita, Kan.; St. Louis, Mo.; Springfield, Mo.; Corpus Christi, Texas; El Paso, Texas; and Odessa, Texas.

AT&T TV does include some bells and whistles: The 4K-enabled set-top integrates third-party apps from Netflix and Pandora, and includes a voice remote with the Google Assistant built-in. But other pay-TV services, like Comcast’s Xfinity X1, offer similar features.

AT&T TV allows a maximum of three concurrent streams and includes three months of free HBO, Cinemax, Showtime and Starz, as well as a video-on-demand library with 55,000 titles and 500 hours of DVR storage.

Meanwhile, AT&T is phasing out the “DirecTV Now” brand name, replacing it with “AT&T TV Now.” Pricing for AT&T TV Now starts at $50 per month, with about 45 channels including HBO.

The launch of AT&T TV comes as after it the company reported a 778,000 net loss in DirecTV satellite and U-verse TV customers and lost 168,000 DirecTV Now subs. In the last 12 months, AT&T has lost some 2 million traditional pay-TV customers, down 8.6% year over year, and DirecTV Now’s subscriber base has shrunk 26%.

The pain will continue into the current quarter: UBS expects AT&T to drop 838,000 premium TV subscribers given program blackouts and subscribers dropping off promotional pricing. According to Hodulik, in 2020, AT&T TV should help the telco “maintain stability” in the profitability of its Entertainment segment while “sub losses moderate” as the last of the promotional DirecTV subscribers roll off, according to UBS’s analysts.