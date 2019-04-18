×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AT&T Pulls NFL Network From DirecTV Now, U-verse as League Mulls Ending DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket Exclusivity

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
NFL Network

Subscribers of DirecTV Now and AT&T’s U-verse TV no longer have access to the NFL Network — meaning they’ll miss the network’s coverage of the 2019 NFL draft next week.

AT&T dropped NFL Network as the telco and the league continue to try to hammer out an agreement on the NFL Sunday Ticket, the out-of-market games package that has been carried on DirecTV exclusively for 25 years. That’s as the NFL has said it’s looking to end DirecTV’s exclusive carriage of Sunday Ticket to extend it to streaming platforms.

In a statement posted online to customers, AT&T said, “The NFL Network and Red Zone Channel remain available to all fans on DirecTV. However, as we continue to manage content costs, we could not reach an agreement with the NFL to continue to carry their channels on U-verse TV and DirecTV Now.”

On DirecTV satellite service, NFL Network is included in the Choice package and higher. Red Zone Channel is included with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket Max, which cost $395.94 for the 2018 season.

AT&T’s move to kick NFL Network off the lineup of the DirecTV Now streaming service and U-verse evidently caught the NFL off guard — and appears to be a negotiating tactic as AT&T seeks to retain exclusive distribution rights to NFL Sunday Ticket.

Last month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a Bloomberg interview that the league wanted to expand the distribution of NFL Sunday Ticket to online platforms in addition to DirecTV. “We’re looking to make sure that we continue to deliver this package, which is a premium package of great content,” he said. “We want it delivered on several different platforms.”

The price for DirecTV subscribers for the regular NFL Sunday Ticket package for the 2018 season was $293.94.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • BBC Studios, ZDF Form Development and

    BBC Studios, ZDF Form Development and Co-Production Partnership

    BBC Studios and German pubcaster ZDF have formed a strategic partnership to develop and co-produce “world-class content,” the two companies announced Thursday. The new long-term partnership will bring BBC Studios, the British pubcaster’s commercial arm, and ZDF together to co-develop scripted TV series, such as “The Mallorca Files,” created by Dan Sefton. Both companies will [...]

  • Nat Geo to Air Jeremy Irons-Narrated

    Nat Geo to Air Jeremy Irons-Narrated 'History of the Emirates' Series Globally (EXCLUSIVE)

    National Geographic has taken the bulk of global rights to documentary series “History of the Emirates,” narrated by Jeremy Irons and co-produced by Image Nation Abu Dhabi together with British factual production outfit Atlantic Productions. The series profiles the United Arab Emirates’ ancient history, going back 125,000 years and culminating in the country’s union in [...]

  • View Conference Opens Registration for 2019

    2019 View Conference Opens Registration, Calls for Short Film Competition Entries

    Registration is now open for the 2019 edition of the View Conference in Turin, Italy. No speakers have been announced yet, but past conferences have featured some of the world’s top creative talents in visual effects, animation, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality. Last year’s edition featured composer Hans Zimmer, Paramount Animation topper [...]

  • The Gifted Rel Canceled

    Fox Cancels Marvel Drama 'The Gifted,' Comedy 'Rel'

    Fox has canceled the Marvel drama “The Gifted” after two seasons and Lil Rel Howery comedy “Rel” after one season, Variety has learned. “Gifted” was set in the Marvel “X-Men” universe and followed a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their teenage children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on [...]

  • Whose Line Is It Anyway

    TV News Roundup: CW Sets Summer Premiere Dates, Announces Six New Series

    In today’s roundup, the CW announces five returning and six new series for its summer slate.  DATES “Queen of the South” will return to USA Network for its fourth season June 6 at 10/9c. Alice Braga plays the show’s lead, a woman seeking refuge in the United State after fleeing from a Mexican drug cartel. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad