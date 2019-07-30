×

AT&T Killing Off 'DirecTV Now' Name as It Launches AT&T TV Streaming Service

Todd Spangler

AT&T TV Now
CREDIT: Courtesy of AT&T

Say goodbye to the “DirecTV Now” name.

Later this summer, AT&T will retire the name of the over-the-top TV service, first launched in December 2016, which will be rebranded “AT&T TV Now.” The change comes as the telco plans to launch test pilots in select markets of a new internet-streaming TV service, which called AT&T TV.

Both the AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now services will be accessed through the same AT&T TV app on either mobile devices or connected TVs.

“As we roll out this new experience later this summer, current DirecTV Now customers will also see a new name — AT&T TV Now — appear on their screen,” the company said in announcing the change. DirecTV Now subscribers will have to re-accept terms of service, logging in using the same username and password.

The change comes as AT&T’s overall pay-TV business has seen steep subscriber losses: For Q2, AT&T reported a 778,000 net loss in DirecTV satellite and U-verse TV customers — and it lost a net 168,000 DirecTV Now subs, which it said was due to price hikes and fewer promotional offers. In the 12 months, AT&T has lost 2 million traditional pay-TV customers (down 8.6% year over year) and DirecTV Now’s subscriber base has shrunk 26%.

AT&T hasn’t divulged pricing or packaging details for the new AT&T TV service, which will use a “thin client” internet set-top box. On the company’s Q2 earnings call, CEO Randall Stephenson said AT&T TV will chop customer-acquisition costs by 50% compared with the legacy DirecTV satellite service.

“The DirecTV [satellite] product is going to have a really long life,” he said. But the new AT&T TV product will deliver lower retail price points “and still have the same value equation from a customer standpoint.”

As he’s said previously, Stephenson characterized AT&T TV as the “workhorse” for the company’s pay-TV business over the next few years. “We will put our shoulder and our muscle behind AT&T TV, get a lower price point [and] shore up this customer base over the next couple of years,” he told analysts.

