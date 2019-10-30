AT&T Drops Free ‘WatchTV’ From New Unlimited Wireless Plans

AT&T is rolling out three new unlimited wireless plans — and with the new packages, subscribers will no longer have free access to WatchTV, the 35-plus live TV channels the telco launched last year.

In addition, AT&T’s most expensive tier will now include HBO for free, whereas it previously offered customers on the top package a choice among seven entertainment services for no extra charge — HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Spotify Premium, Pandora Premium, Starz and VRV, a bundle of anime, tech and gaming content from Otter Media’s Ellation.

It’s part of a reshuffling of the deck for AT&T’s wireless entertainment options, aimed at reducing costs in the business segment. The move comes ahead of the May 2020 launch of HBO Max, which will be available for no extra charge to U.S. customers who subscribe to HBO, including those who receive it as part of current and future postpaid wireless plans.

At one point, AT&T was offering free HBO to all unlimited wireless subscribers but phased out that offer last year.

AT&T will still offer WatchTV for wireless customers on any plan for $15 per month. Launched in June 2018, the lineup’s live TV channels include AMC, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, Discovery, CNN, HGTV, TBS and TNT.

The new AT&T plans will be available starting Nov. 3. They are:

AT&T Unlimited Starter, providing unlimited data, talk and text in the U.S., as well as in Mexico and Canada, $65 per month for one line and $35 per line for four lines.

AT&T Unlimited Extra includes the benefits of Starter, plus 15 gigabytes of mobile hotspot data per line for $75 for one line ($40 per line on four lines).

AT&T Unlimited Elite, rolling out in the next few weeks, will include 30 GB of mobile hotspot data per line, HD streaming and HBO included, for $85 for a single line ($50 per line on four lines).