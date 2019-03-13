AT&T Confirms DirecTV Now Price Hikes, Launches New ‘Slimmer’ Bundles With HBO That Omit Many Cable Channels

AT&T is overhauling its DirecTV Now pricing and packaging strategy — including hiking prices for existing customers by $10 across the board — a move that could lead to more subscriber losses for the company’s flagging pay-TV business.

In a notice to customers posted Wednesday, AT&T confirmed that the prices of all DirecTV Now base packages will increase by $10 per month effective April 12, 2019. Customers with those packages — Live a Little, Just Right, Go Big, Gotta Have It, and the Spanish-language Todo y Más — will retain their current lineups as long as they continue to keep the service.

Also, starting March 13, 2019, DirecTV Now legacy customers will pay $15 per month for HBO and $11 monthly for Cinemax (both previously offered for $5) while Starz will cost $11 per month (previously $8). The Brazilian package is increasing to $30 per month and the Deportes add-on is increasing to $15 a month.

At the same time, AT&T is launching two new DirecTV packages: Plus, at $50 per month for 40-plus channels; and Max, $70 per month for 50-plus channels. Both include HBO and channels from WarnerMedia (Turner), NBCUniversal, Disney and Fox, but exclude channels from A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Discovery and Viacom. (The previous DirecTV packages are no longer available to new customers.)

“Both new packages provide slimmer, quality-driven content lineups at competitive prices and with no annual contract,” AT&T said in announcing DirecTV Now Plus and DirecTV Now Max.

Word of the price hikes for legacy DirecTV Now packages and the two new bundles leaked out this past weekend, after AT&T posted preliminary info on its website.

More to come.