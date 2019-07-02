×

The Atlantic Taps BuzzFeed's Linzee Troubh to Head TV, Film Development

Todd Spangler

Linzee Troubh - The Atlantic
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Atlantic

The Atlantic hired Linzee Troubh — who most recently oversaw BuzzFeed News’ documentary projects — as development director, supporting the magazine’s first-look deal with Anonymous Content.

In the newly created role, Troubh will oversee development of scripted and unscripted content from The Atlantic’s articles both past and present. With Anonymous, she’s tasked with assisting in the development of creative material optioned through the multiyear deal, along with other film, TV and podcast licensing deals.

Troubh will report to Kasia Cieplak-Mayr von Baldegg, executive producer of Atlantic Studios, who oversees all video journalism, film, and television for the publication. Troubh will be based in The Atlantic’s New York office and will start July 16.

“The Atlantic already tells some of the most compelling, cinematic stories in the world, and Linzee’s arrival represents an opportunity to more aggressively and strategically bring those stories to Hollywood,” executive editor Adrienne LaFrance said in announcing the hire.

The Atlantic’s recent cover stories have included Yoni Applebaum’s essay advocating for the impeachment of President Donald Trump; David Frum’s look at immigration in America; and James Carroll’s call to abolish the Roman Catholic Church’s priesthood.

At BuzzFeed, Troubh was part of the BuzzFeed Studios team responsible for original documentary content based on BuzzFeed News reporting. She was one of the executive producers on Netflix series “Follow This” and managed BuzzFeed’s slate of more than a dozen documentary features and TV series at various stages of development and production.

Prior to joining BuzzFeed in 2017, Troubh was head of sales at Cinetic Media for nearly seven years and before that worked at the Tribeca Film Festival.

