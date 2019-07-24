×

Asian Streamer iflix Abruptly Exits Middle East

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
for web story
CREDIT: Courtesy of Iflix

Asia-based streamer iflix is pulling out of the Middle East after entering the region with some fanfare two years ago in a partnership with Kuwait-based mobile and data services operator Zain.

Shuttering the streamer’s Iflix Arabia joint venture is taking place as disgruntled distributors with whom it has content deals complain about missing payments and unreturned emails and calls, sources confirmed to Variety.

“Iflix and its partner, Zain, are working together to complete the wind down of the operations in the Middle East to allow iflix to focus on its core markets in Southeast Asia,” the company said in a statement.

The statement did not give any other motive for the pullout.

In December iflix sold its Africa business, Kwese Iflix, to telco Econet Group claiming it was looking to double down on growth in Asia, which is its core market. “We are also working with all suppliers to finalize that wind down, which has been a complex process and apologize if some people are yet to be contacted, though expect this to happen in due course,” it added.

Related

News of the pullout surfaced shortly after Iflix announced that it had completed its latest round of funding for more than $50 million by bringing in major institutional investor, Fidelity alongside strategic shareholders Hearst, Sky and EMC and said it is looking at a possible IPO.

Iflix, which launched in Malaysia and the Philippines in 2015, set up Dubai-based Iflix Arabia in 2017 and rolled out the service in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Egypt and Sudan. In line with its policy of localized content production, that year the company made a splash with Arabic online original “Tough Luck,” a Cairo-set comedy of errors titled packed with local stars.

But though streamer subscribers in the Middle East are growing, analysts say top-tier services such as Starz Play, which is now the Middle East market leader ahead of Netflix and Shahid Plus, are getting more traction than lower-cost operations like iflix, which targeted a more downmarket customer base that is being eroded by increased piracy.

The decision to pull out from the Middle East was first reported by Deadline.

More Digital

  • Jonas Leijonhufvud and Sven Carlsson

    'Spotify Untold' Authors Reveal Secret Alliances, Internal Paranoia and Near Acquisitions

    Barely a page into the book “Spotify Untold,” Swedish authors Jonas Leijonhufvud (pictured at left) and Sven Carlsson paint an odd scene. The year is 2010 and Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek is facing a succession of obstacles gaining entry into the U.S. market — or, more specifically, infiltrating the tightly-networked and often nepotistic [...]

  • Vevo Hires Scott Anderson New Engineering

    Vevo Hires Scott Anderson as New Engineering & Product Head

    Music video streaming company Vevo has hired Scott Anderson as its new senior vice president of engineering and product, the company announced Wednesday morning. Anderson is joining the company from healthcare startup Conversa Health, where he served as chief technology officer. Prior to that, Anderson worked as director of engineering for Walmart Labs, developing mobile [...]

  • HBO Max - WarnerMedia

    AT&T Chief: HBO Max Will 'Ultimately' Offer Live News, Sports

    AT&T chief Randall Stephenson told investors Wednesday that the HBO Max streaming service set to launch next spring will eventually include live sports and news programming. Stephenson talked up his enthusiasm for WarnerMedia’s nascent direct-to-consumer platform during the telco giant’s second-quarter earnings conference call with Wall Street analysts. “You should assume that ultimately HBO Max [...]

  • Randall Stephenson

    WarnerMedia Drives AT&T Growth in Q2, as HBO and DirecTV Lose Subscribers

    WarnerMedia was AT&T’s fastest-growing division in the second quarter of 2019. But the telco showed ongoing signs of trouble in its pay-TV business, with DirecTV and DirecTV Now again posting subscriber losses — and HBO dropping U.S. customers in the period. Revenue for WarnerMedia was $8.35 billion, up 5.5% year over year primarily driven by [...]

  • Netflix iPhone mobile app

    Netflix Sets Low-Cost India Subscription Plan

    Streaming giant Netflix revealed its long-awaited mobile-only subscription plan for India on Wednesday. The plan, which will be available imminently, will cost INR199 ($2.88) per month and will be available on one mobile or tablet screen, per user, in standard definition. While downloads will be supported, casting to televisions will not. Speaking at a press [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad