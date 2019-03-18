Apple’s Video Streaming Plans: Key Open Questions

Apple is expected to give a glimpse of its upcoming video streaming service at an event on its Cupertino, California-based campus on March 25.

Reports over the past year have trickled out hinting at what an Apple streaming service could look like, but the company itself has been tight-lipped on divulging details. The streaming product that Apple ultimately unveils could be different from what’s being rumored.

Below are key questions about Apple’s video streaming plans that should get answered when Tim Cook takes the stage:

