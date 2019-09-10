×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Watch 5, New iPad, But No AR Glasses: What Apple Did and Didn’t Announce at Its iPhone Event

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Apple logo placeholder iphone event 2019
CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

In addition to introducing 3 new iPhone models and revealing key details about its video and game subscription services, Apple also announced a few other products at its phone event Tuesday. But just as notable were the things that were absent from Apple’s keynote presentation, despite many rumors about possible announcements.

All the things Apple did announce:

  • The new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The company’s new flagship phones are putting a heavy emphasis on photography and video capture, complete with new lenses and new software features like night mode.
  • A new Apple Watch. Version 5 of the wearable features an always-on display, doing away with the need to lift the watch in order to take a glance at the time, and any notifications. Versions of the Watch that include cellular connectivity also now allow consumers to call emergency services in over 150 countries, and the new version of Watch OS comes with a dedicated app store for Watch apps.
  • Apple Arcade. The company’s game subscription service will launch on September 19, offer access to over 100 exclusive games, and cost just $4.99 per month.
  • A new iPad. The latest entry-level tablet is compatible with the Apple Pencil, the company’s touch-sensitive stylus, and features a 10.2 inch retina display. It will be available for sale starting September 20, and cost $329 and up, depending on storage options.
  • Apple TV Plus. The company’s long-awaited video subscription service will launch on November 1, and cost just $4.99 per month.

Here are some of the things Apple didn’t announce:

Related

  • A new Apple TV streaming box. It’s been 2 years since Apple last updated its Apple TV streaming device, which hasn’t been selling as well as competing devices from Roku and Amazon. However, despite unveiling a new video service, Apple didn’t mention any pending updates for the TV device. In many ways, the company is less reliant on Apple TV than it used to be: On Tuesday, Apple announced plans to bring Apple TV Plus to TVs and streaming devices made by competitors like Amazon, Samsung, Vizio, Sony and Roku.
  • A 5G iPhone. Samsung was first to announce a dedicated 5G version of its flagship phone earlier this year. But without robust coverage for the next-generation wireless standard, Apple apparently decided to sit this one out for at least one more year.
  • A Homepod Mini. Apple’s smart speaker hasn’t been selling nearly as well as competing — and much more affordable — devices from competitors like Amazon and Google. There have been rumors that Apple may introduce a more affordable version of the Homepod, but any such device was absent from Tuesday’s media event.
  • A Tile competitor. Code snippets found in various Apple apps suggested that Apple may be working on a smart tag, similar to products like Tile and Trackr, which help people locate items with their smart phones. That tidbit was apparently lost on Apple CEO Tim Cook, who didn’t mention such a product once Tuesday.
  • Augmented reality (AR) glasses. Apple executives have long been bullish about the prospects of AR, and reports have suggested that Apple may start selling its very own AR headset as early as 2020. Ahead of Tuesday’s event, some observers had speculated that it may offer a first sneak peek at the technology. In typical Apple fashion, the company instead decided to keep everything AR hardware-related under wraps. In fact, executives didn’t even mention cellphone-based AR once.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Apple iphone 11

    Apple Introduces $699 iPhone 11, Higher-End iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

    Apple unveiled three new iPhone models at its annual fall media event in Cupertino, Calif. Tuesday. These include the new iPhone 11, as well as two high-end models dubbed the 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max. The new iPhone 11 effectively replaces the iPhone XR, the company’s lower-priced phone from its 2018 line-up. It [...]

  • Apple TV+

    Apple TV Plus to Launch on Nov. 1, Cost $4.99 per Month

    Apple has finally revealed key details about its upcoming video subscription service: The company used a press event for the introduction of the new iPhone Tuesday to announce that its Apple TV Plus service is going to launch in 100 countries on Nov. 1. The service will be priced at $4.99 per month, and Apple [...]

  • Illustration of the video streaming company

    Netflix Loses Title as No. 1 Bandwidth-Eating Application

    For years, Netflix has ranked as the biggest application in terms of bandwidth consumption on internet networks, particularly during peak-period hours. But now Netflix has dropped to second place globally behind web-based media streaming apps, as video consumption overall continues to climb, according to the 2019 Global Internet Phenomena Report from Sandvine, a vendor of [...]

  • WarnerMedia Sets New Distribution Chiefs for

    WarnerMedia Sets New Distribution Chiefs for HBO, HBO Max and Turner Channels

    WarnerMedia has tapped company veterans Sofia Chang and Rich Warren to oversee distribution for HBO, the nascent HBO Max streaming service and the Turner channels. The appointments of Chang and Warren as president of WarnerMedia Distribution come as part of the continuing shakeup of HBO and Turner operations following AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner last [...]

  • NIGHTLINE - “Around the Table” -

    ABC News Readies 'Around The Table' Meet-Ups With Voters, Democratic Candidates

    Formal debates aren’t the only way news organizations can help voters meet White House potentials. ABC News, which will televise a debate among Democratic candidates Thursday night, will today launch “Around the Table,” a series of televised meetings between three voters and one of the Democratic presidential candidates, who get to converse around a dinner [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad