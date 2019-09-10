×

Apple TV Plus to Launch on Nov. 1, Cost $4.99 per Month

Janko Roettgers

Apple TV+
CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

Apple has finally revealed key details about its upcoming video subscription service: The company used a press event for the introduction of the new iPhone Tuesday to announce that its Apple TV Plus service is going to launch in 100 countries on Nov. 1.

The service will be priced at $4.99 per month, and Apple is granting loyal customers a long introductory period: Anyone who buys a new Apple device will receive a whole year of free Apple TV Plus.

Apple TV Plus will be available on Apple devices, the web, and Samsung smart TVs at launch, and come to Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and Vizio devices at some point int he future as well.

Apple also used the event to show off the trailer for “See,” a sci-fi series starring Jason Momoa. The series joins a handful of others introduced via trailer by the company, with Apple CEO Tim Cook saying that the trailers had been well received. “The reaction to these trailers has been incredible,” Cook said. “They’ve been viewed over 100 million times.”

Apple TV Plus is going to debut with a relatively small number of original shows. One of the projects that has gotten the most attention is “The Morning Show,” a dramedy set in the world of morning talk shows and starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. Apple has already ordered two seasons of the show for a reported price tag of $300 million total.

Other shows already announced by the company include “For All Mankind,” Ronald D. Moore’s alternative-history drama series about the space race; “Little America,” an anthology series based on real stories of immigrants from Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon; Sara Bareilles/J.J. Abrams romantic dramedy “Little Voice”; “Dickinson,” based on the life of the famous poet with Hailee Steinfeld in the title role; and a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories” anthology series.

Apple first announced Apple TV Plus at a star-studded event in March.

The company’s foray into paid subscription services happens as its iPhone sales have been declining. In addition to Apple TV Plus, the company also launched a news subscription service called Apple News Plus earlier this year. And on Tuesday, it announced the release date and pricing of Apple Arcade, its new game subscription service.

Todd Spangler contributed to this report.

    Apple TV Plus to Launch on Nov. 1, Cost $4.99 per Month

