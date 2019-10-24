Apple TV App Now Available on Amazon Fire TV

The Apple TV app for movies and shows is now available on Amazon’s Fire TV in over 60 countries, as Apple gears up for the debut next month of the Apple TV Plus streaming service.

For the first time, Fire TV users can watch the movies, TV shows and channels they purchase from Apple on their Fire TV.

The addition of the Apple TV app to Fire TV includes access to the forthcoming Apple TV Plus streaming service, which launches worldwide Nov. 1. Apple TV Plus, priced at $4.99 monthly (and free for one year with the purchase of a new Apple device) features a lineup of original shows, movies, and documentaries, including “The Morning Show,” “Dickinson,” “See,” “For All Mankind” and “The Elephant Queen.”

The Apple TV app launched last week on most Roku devices. Apple is embracing third-party video hardware platforms — a departure from its past stovepipe strategy — to amplify services revenue. Earlier this year, the company inked a deal with Samsung to bring the Apple TV app to 2018 and 2019 smart TV models. Apple says the TV app also will be coming to LG, Sony and Vizio platforms in the future.

Using the Alexa Voice Remote included with every Fire TV or a paired Echo device for far-field voice control, you can start watching shows and movies or discover a new Apple Original from Apple TV Plus. Starting Nov. 1, you can ask Alexa to start watching something specific, by saying “Alexa, watch Dickinson.” Or if you’re trying to figure out what to watch you can say, “Alexa, find dramas,” and you may see Apple TV Plus originals like “The Morning Show” and “See” included in Fire TV search results.

The Apple TV app is available today for Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K, in the United States, Canada United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and India. Fire TV Basic Edition customers in more than 50 countries will also be able to start using the app today including Australia, Austria, New Zealand, Brazil, Ireland, and Mexico.

According to Amazon, the Apple TV app will be coming soon to Fire TV Cube (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV (3rd Gen pendant design), Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and the Nebula soundbar.