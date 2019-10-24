×

Apple TV App Now Available on Amazon Fire TV

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Apple TV app on Amazon Fire TV
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

The Apple TV app for movies and shows is now available on Amazon’s Fire TV in over 60 countries, as Apple gears up for the debut next month of the Apple TV Plus streaming service.

For the first time, Fire TV users can watch the movies, TV shows and channels they purchase from Apple on their Fire TV.

The addition of the Apple TV app to Fire TV includes access to the forthcoming Apple TV Plus streaming service, which launches worldwide Nov. 1. Apple TV Plus, priced at $4.99 monthly (and free for one year with the purchase of a new Apple device) features a lineup of original shows, movies, and documentaries, including “The Morning Show,” “Dickinson,” “See,” “For All Mankind” and “The Elephant Queen.”

The Apple TV app launched last week on most Roku devices. Apple is embracing third-party video hardware platforms — a departure from its past stovepipe strategy — to amplify services revenue. Earlier this year, the company inked a deal with Samsung to bring the Apple TV app to 2018 and 2019 smart TV models. Apple says the TV app also will be coming to LG, Sony and Vizio platforms in the future.

Using the Alexa Voice Remote included with every Fire TV or a paired Echo device for far-field voice control, you can start watching shows and movies or discover a new Apple Original from Apple TV Plus. Starting Nov. 1, you can ask Alexa to start watching something specific, by saying “Alexa, watch Dickinson.” Or if you’re trying to figure out what to watch you can say, “Alexa, find dramas,” and you may see Apple TV Plus originals like “The Morning Show” and “See” included in Fire TV search results.

The Apple TV app is available today for Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K, in the United States, Canada United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and India. Fire TV Basic Edition customers in more than 50 countries will also be able to start using the app today including Australia, Austria, New Zealand, Brazil, Ireland, and Mexico.

According to Amazon, the Apple TV app will be coming soon to Fire TV Cube (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV (3rd Gen pendant design), Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and the Nebula soundbar.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Apple TV app on Amazon Fire

    Apple TV App Now Available on Amazon Fire TV

    The Apple TV app for movies and shows is now available on Amazon’s Fire TV in over 60 countries, as Apple gears up for the debut next month of the Apple TV Plus streaming service. For the first time, Fire TV users can watch the movies, TV shows and channels they purchase from Apple on [...]

  • Spotify Launches Artist-Paid Alerts for New

    Spotify Launches Artist-Paid Alerts for New Albums

    Spotify has revolutionized the music industry, but profitability has remained an elusive goal for the streaming giant. Today, it announced a new effort in that direction: Alerts paid for by artists or their labels. The alerts will take the form of full-screen recommendations that have been tested on the platform’s mobile app in recent weeks. [...]

  • Comcast Corporation will host a conference

    Comcast Delivers Revenue and Earnings Gains Despite Softness at NBCUniversal

    Comcast matched Wall Street’s expectations for its third quarter revenue and beat on earnings per share despite tough year-over-year comparisons for NBCUniversal. Comcast delivered $26.8 billion in revenue, up 21.2% from the year-ago quarter, and adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents, up 16.2% from Q3 2018. The consensus among analysts had adjusted EPS coming [...]

  • Queen YouTube Mash-up

    Queen, YouTube Release Three Collaborative Fan Videos

    YouTube has teamed up with the remaining Queen members to produce new music videos for 3 of the band’s classic hits compiled entirely out of fan submissions. The collaborative videos for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “A Kind of Magic” and “Don’t Stop Me Now” were published on Queen’s official YouTube channel Thursday. “It’s one of the most [...]

  • Copies of British newspaper The Guardian

    China Bars Access to Nearly a Quarter of Foreign News Websites

    China blocks local access to almost a quarter of the foreign news outlets accredited to report from the country with its “Great Firewall” of strict online censorship, according to a new analysis. The more than 850 million internet users in the Middle Kingdom are barred from viewing the publicly available websites of 23% of 215 [...]

  • Stephen Fry, David Oyewelo and Nicole

    Stephen Fry, David Oyewelo and Nicole Scherzinger Among Celebs Campaigning for 'Movember' in Charity Video

    Hollywood stars are partnering with men’s health charity, Movember, to support the moustache and raise awareness about the org’s fundraising campaign. Comedians Stephen Fry, Stephen Merchant, actor David Oyewelo and survival expert Bear Grylls join former Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger in a new public service announcement explaining why the ‘stache is so important. Watch [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad