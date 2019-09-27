×
Apple Plots Theatrical Release of Films Prior to Apple TV Plus (Report)

CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

Apple is looking to release original films in theaters — so they’ll be eligible for awards consideration — by putting them exclusively in theaters for several weeks before they hit its Apple TV Plus streaming service, according to a new report.

The tech giant has recently made “overtures” to cinema chains about the plans, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing anonymous sources. The Journal didn’t identify which exhibitors Apple has reached out to.

Apple’s theatrical plans are designed to put films in contention for Hollywood laurels. Under the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ rules, for example, in order for films to be eligible for Oscars consideration they must run in qualifying theaters for at least seven consecutive days, with multiple showings daily, and the venues must “regularly show new releases.”

Apple, under the leadership of Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, has focused its original entertainment slate on TV series but has picked up some film projects along the way.

Earlier this year, Apple and A24 announced a co-production for Sofia Coppola’s “On the Rocks,” for which she will reteam with her “Lost in Translation” star Bill Murray alongside Rashida Jones. Last year, Apple acquired global rights to feature documentary “The Elephant Queen,” from filmmakers Mark Deeble and Victoria Stone, about an elephant matriarch who leads her family on an epic journey across Africa.

According to the Journal report, Apple has enlisted former Imax head of entertainment Greg Foster, who exited Imax last fall after 18 years, as a consultant for its theatrical-release strategy.

Netflix and Amazon have also embraced a strategy of limited film releases in theaters to qualify for awards.

Netflix’s original films “may have a qualifying run for theatrical, but it’s fairly small,” CEO Reed Hastings said at the Royal Television Society conference last week in Cambridge, England. The company previously has launched limited theatrical releases of select films, including Oscar-winner “Roma” from Alfonso Cuarón. This summer, Netflix announced plans for a limited theatrical release of Martin Scorsese’s crime drama “The Irishman” on Nov. 1 before launching on the streaming service on Nov. 27.

    Apple Plots Theatrical Release of Films Prior to Apple TV Plus (Report)

