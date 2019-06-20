Apple Warns New Tariffs Would Impact iPhones, iPads, Macs

Apple has told U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer in a filing that all of its major products would be impacted if the U.S. enacted a fourth round of tariffs in its escalating trade war with China. CNBC was first to report about the filing Thursday.

“The proposed tariff list covers all of Apple’s major products, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, and AppleTV, as well as the parts and batteries used to repair products in the United States,” the company said. “The proposed tariffs also cover accessories that Apple makes for these devices, such as monitors and keyboards.”

The Trump administration began imposing tariffs of 25% on $200 billion worth of imports from China in May. The administration is currently reviewing imposing similar tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of imports, which would effectively extend the tariffs to all goods currently imported from China.

Technology companies like Apple have in the past been able to get their products exempted from these tariffs, allowing them to keep the prices for consumer electronics products steady. In its filing, Apple stopped short of saying that it would have to raise prices for products like the iPhone and the iPad.

However, it suggested that tariffs would have a major impact on its ability to contribute to the U.S. economy. The company also said that tariffs would impede Apple’s ability to compete globally.

“The Chinese producers we compete with in global markets do not have a significant presence in the U.S. market, and so would not be impacted by U.S. tariffs,” the company said, concluding with the plea: “We urge you not to proceed with these tariffs.”