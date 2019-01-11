×
Apple Said to Release 3 New iPhones This Year

Janko Roettgers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple

Apple is working on three new iPhone models for 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The company’s fall phone line-up will once again include a lower-priced model with a LCD screen, according to the report.

The high-end phone will come with three rear camera lenses, whereas the other two models will have a dual-lens camera, according to the Wall Street Journal. Apple declined to comment on the paper’s report.

Sticking to LCD for its lower-priced model follows Apple’s strategy for 2018, which included the release of the LCD-based iPhone XR. Apple used OLED screens for the higher-priced iPhone XS and XS Max.

However, demand for the XR has reportedly been below expectations, with Apple especially struggling in China, where companies like Xiaomi and Huawei have the budget phone market cornered with inexpensive yet powerful Android phones.

Apple recently warned investors that its China business was dragging down earnings for the holiday quarter, reducing revenues for the quarter from an expected $91 billion to around $84 billion. The company also cautioned that iPhone upgrades hadn’t been as strong as expected in Western markets either.

 

 

