Apple Sees Business Contract During Holiday Quarter, iPhone Revenue Down 15%

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

The Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand opening on Dec. 2, 2017. Apple's 11th store in New York City is a giant glass-sided triangle right down the street from the Atlantic Terminal and Barclays Center.Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand opening, New York, USA - 02 Dec 2017
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

For years, continuous growth has been a given for Apple investors. On Tuesday, that success story came to a screeching halt: The iPhone maker generated billions less in the quarter ending on December 29 than it did during the same time in 2017.

Particularly hard hit was the company’s iPhone business, where revenue declined 15% year-over-year.

That’s not to say that Apple isn’t still a very profitable business: Apple generated $84.3 billion in revenue during the holiday quarter, compared to $88.3 billion in revenue during the same quarter in 2017. Diluted earnings per share came in at $4.18, compared to 3.89 a year ago.

Apple had previously warned investors that a decline in its China business would lead to lower-than-expected revenue for the quarter. The company revised its revenue guidance for the quarter from $91 billion to $84 billion in January, leading to a massive sell-off from investors.

Adding to the uncertainty was the fact that for the first time, Apple didn’t disclose the number of iPhones it sold in the quarter on Tuesday. The company had announced this step during its fiscal Q4 earnings report in November, with chief financial officer Luca Maestri telling investors at the time that the average sale price of an iPhone was ultimately more material to the company than the raw number of devices sold. “A unit of sale is less relevant to us today than it was in the past,” Maestri said.

Apple’s earnings report came a day after reports about a serious security flaw involving the company’s Facetime video chat software emerged. That flaw allowed users to spy on unsuspecting iPhone owners simply by giving them a call, with microphones capturing audio even if a call wasn’t picked up. Apple has since temporarily disabled group calling, but has yet to roll out a software update for a more permanent fix.

Developing.

