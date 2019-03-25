×
Apple Unveils $9.99 News Subscription Service Dubbed Apple News+

Janko Roettgers

Apple News+
Apple unveiled a news subscription service called Apple News+ at its services event in Cupertino, Calif. Monday. The $9.99 service gives paying subscribers access to over 300 magazines as well as select newspapers and premium digital news services.

Some of the magazines part of the service are including GQ, Esquire, Popular Science, The New Yorker, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, New York Magazine and Vogue, as well as Variety and the Rolling Stone (The Rolling Stone is owned by PMC, the parent company of Variety). Newspapers included in the package are the Los Angeles Times and the Wall Street Journal. Digital publications include theSkimm, Techcrunch and The Highlight by Vox.

The service is directly integrated into the existing Apple News app, which Apple CEO Tim Cook described as the “number one news app,” with over 5 billion articles read each month. “We are bringing magazines to Apple News,” Cook said. “Magazines are iconic, and a part of our culture.”

Apple executives stressed on Monday that the new service would preserve readers’ privacy. To do that, the app is downloading groups of articles from Apple’s servers, and then using on-device algorithms to suggest select articles to subscribers. Apple execs also promised that it wouldn’t let advertisers track readers.

Apple News+ will effectively replace Texture, a magazine subscription service that Apple acquired a year ago. Texture offered subscribers digital access to more than 200 magazines for a flat fee of $9.99 per month.

The service allowed users to read magazines “from cover to cover,” effectively replicating the layout of the print magazine on digital devices. Unlike the newly-launched service, Texture did not offer access to any newspapers.

Developing.

