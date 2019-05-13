Apple Launches New TV App, Providing Access to Over 150 Video Apps Including HBO, Hulu, CBS, Showtime, Starz, ESPN and Amazon Prime Video

Apple launched its redesigned Apple TV app, offering users the ability to stream more than 150 video services, in over 100 countries worldwide.

The new version of the app comes ahead of the planned fall launch of Apple TV+, the company’s video-subscription service will original TV shows and movies. The tech giant announced plans for at an event in March; it hasn’t revealed pricing or other details for Apple TV+ aside from teasing a slew of originals.

The new Apple TV app is available across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and select Samsung smart TVs.

In the U.S., customers can subscribe directly to channels from the Apple TV app, including HBO, Starz, Showtime, Smithsonian Channel, Epix, Tastemade and MTV Hits, with more to be added in the future. The pricing of the streaming services through Apple TV channels is the same as the standalone apps. HBO Now, for example, costs $14.99 per month via Apple’s App Store and Apple TV channels.

Through Apple’s Family Sharing feature, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password. In addition, subscribers can watch and download shows and movies both online and offline — which makes the Apple TV app the first and (right now) only place where HBO subscribers can download movies and shows such as “Game of Thrones” for offline viewing.

The app also provides access to other third-party video services including Hulu, CBS All Access, ESPN+ and Amazon Prime Video, with the ability to search for and browse selections from those apps.

The upgraded Apple TV app also provides personalized recommendations of TV shows and movies from the third-party video streaming services, as well as more than 100,000 iTunes movies and TV shows.

The app’s Watch Now section features Up Next, where users can find and watch their favorite titles with activity synced across devices, as well as explore curated collections based on their viewing interests. Also, the Apple TV app features a new, dedicated “Kids” section, curated to showcase shows and movies for children of all ages.

The new app is available with the iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3 releases and will be available on Mac this fall. The Apple TV app offering Apple TV channels also is available on all 2019 Samsung smart TVs and select 2018 models. Customers with select Vizio, LG and Sony smart TVs will be able to use the the Apple TV app with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support later this year.