Apple Music Likely Heading to Google Speakers

Apple’s music service is apparently heading to Google Home speakers: Apple Music has appeared as a supported service in Google’s Home app for iPhones, Macrumors was first to report Monday night.

The service can’t currently be activated on Google Home speakers, but the appearance of the listing suggests that this could change any day. An Apple spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment; a Google spokesperson sent the following statement via email:

“Apple Music is currently only available for Google Assistant users on mobile phones. We have nothing to announce regarding updates to Google Home.”

Apple used to be fairly protective of its own services, reserving them for users of its own devices. This changed with Apple Music, which has been available on Android ever since late 2015, a few months after the service launched on iPhones.

The company also brought Apple Music to Amazon’s Echo speakers late last year, and earlier this year announced partnerships with a number of TV manufacturers to bring iTunes to smart TVs.

Ironically, Apple hasn’t been as forthcoming about its own speakers. The Homepod, which first launched a year ago, still doesn’t support any third-party music services.