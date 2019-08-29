×
Apple to Hold iPhone Event on September 10

By
Janko Roettgers

Apple will officially unveil its new smart phones on September 10: The iPhone maker sent out invites to media Thursday morning, asking them to join the company for “a special event” in Cupertino that day.

Apple hasn’t shared any details about its upcoming phone line-up ahead of the event, but the company is reportedly looking to introduce 3 new iPhone models. Bloomberg reported earlier this month that the company would rebrand its high-end iPhone models (iPhone Xs and Xs Max) as iPhone Pro. Additionally, the company is reportedly looking to replace the Xr model with another budget-priced iPhone.

The new iPhone models are supposed to feature better cameras, and more advanced video recording features. The invite sent out Thursday led industry watchers to speculate that the company may introduce a range of new colors for the Xr successor.

In addition to unveiling its new phones, the company may also use the event to reveal further details about its upcoming Apple TV+ video subscription service.

Developing.

    Apple will officially unveil its new smart phones on September 10: The iPhone maker sent out invites to media Thursday morning, asking them to join the company for "a special event" in Cupertino that day. In addition to unveiling its new phones, the company may also use the event to reveal further details about its [...]

