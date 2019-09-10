×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Introduces $699 iPhone 11, Higher-End iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Apple iphone 11
CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

Apple unveiled 3 new iPhone models at its annual fall media event in Cupertino, Calif. Tuesday. These include the new iPhone 11, as well as two high-end models dubbed the 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max.

The new iPhone 11 effectively replaces the iPhone XR, the company’s lower-priced phone from its 2018 line-up. It will be available in 6 colors, and will sell for $699 and up when it becomes available in the coming weeks. The iPhone 11 Pro and Max will be available in 4 colors.

On Tuesday, the company put a big emphasis on the photo and video capabilities of the new phone models. The new iPhone 11 features two camera lenses, including a new ultra-wide camera lens. The phone supports 4K capture with up to 60 frames per second, and 4K with 30 frames per second with its front-facing camera. The company is also introducing a new night mode for better low-light capture — something that’s similar to features available on Google’s Pixel phones.

Related

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max both come with 3 camera lenses, including a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. The devices feature 5.8 and 6.1 inch OLED displays, respectively, and the on-board battery is supposed to last 5 hours longer than that of last year’s models.

Both the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are being powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which the company calls the fastest CPU in a smartphone. It is also said to feature record-breaking graphics processing powers, which should come in handy once iPhone users start playing those Apple Arcade games.

Many of these details were no surprise to industry observers: Both model names and some of the specs had leaked in recent weeks, with cases from third-party manufacturers detailing the number and placement of the phone’s cameras.

The introduction of the iPhone 11 happens as Apple and some of its key competitors are facing cooling demand for smartphones. Apple stopped reporting iPhone sales numbers as part of its quarterly earnings reports late last year, but revenue from the product has been on the decline.

When Apple announced its fiscal Q3 2019 results in July, iPhone revenues were down close to 12% year-over-year.  However, the company issued an upbeat guidance for the current quarter, suggesting that the company expects sales of the new model to pick up again.

Developing.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Apple TV+

    Apple TV Plus to Launch on Nov. 1, Cost $4.99 per Month

    Apple has finally revealed key details about its upcoming video subscription service: The company used a press event for the introduction of the new iPhone Tuesday to announce that its Apple TV Plus service is going to launch in 100 countries on Nov. 1. The service will be priced at $4.99 per month, and Apple [...]

  • Apple Arcade

    Apple Arcade: Subscription Service Launching With 100 Exclusive Games, $4.99 Monthly

    Apple announced that its Apple Arcade game-subscription service will launch next week on the App Store, priced at $4.99 per month for unlimited access to over 100 exclusive games. Apple Arcade, first revealed earlier this year, will be available Sept. 19 in more than 150 countries. Priced at $4.99 monthly “for the whole family,” the [...]

  • Illustration of the video streaming company

    Netflix Loses Title as No. 1 Bandwidth-Eating Application

    For years, Netflix has ranked as the biggest application in terms of bandwidth consumption on internet networks, particularly during peak-period hours. But now Netflix has dropped to second place globally behind web-based media streaming apps, as video consumption overall continues to climb, according to the 2019 Global Internet Phenomena Report from Sandvine, a vendor of [...]

  • WarnerMedia Sets New Distribution Chiefs for

    WarnerMedia Sets New Distribution Chiefs for HBO, HBO Max and Turner Channels

    WarnerMedia has tapped company veterans Sofia Chang and Rich Warren to oversee distribution for HBO, the nascent HBO Max streaming service and the Turner channels. The appointments of Chang and Warren as president of WarnerMedia Distribution come as part of the continuing shakeup of HBO and Turner operations following AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner last [...]

  • NIGHTLINE - “Around the Table” -

    ABC News Readies 'Around The Table' Meet-Ups With Voters, Democratic Candidates

    Formal debates aren’t the only way news organizations can help voters meet White House potentials. ABC News, which will televise a debate among Democratic candidates Thursday night, will today launch “Around the Table,” a series of televised meetings between three voters and one of the Democratic presidential candidates, who get to converse around a dinner [...]

  • Elon Musk Climate Change

    Big Tech Has Some Wild Ideas to Save the Planet, but Will They Really Work?

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has a plan to save our planet: Pack up all those polluting factories, and relocate them to the moon. “We need to move heavy industry off Earth,” Bezos said at an Amazon event this summer. “Earth will be zoned residential and light industry.” The world’s richest man has poured billions of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad