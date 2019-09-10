Apple Introduces $699 iPhone 11, Higher-End iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

Apple unveiled 3 new iPhone models at its annual fall media event in Cupertino, Calif. Tuesday. These include the new iPhone 11, as well as two high-end models dubbed the 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max.

The new iPhone 11 effectively replaces the iPhone XR, the company’s lower-priced phone from its 2018 line-up. It will be available in 6 colors, and will sell for $699 and up when it becomes available in the coming weeks. The iPhone 11 Pro and Max will be available in 4 colors.

On Tuesday, the company put a big emphasis on the photo and video capabilities of the new phone models. The new iPhone 11 features two camera lenses, including a new ultra-wide camera lens. The phone supports 4K capture with up to 60 frames per second, and 4K with 30 frames per second with its front-facing camera. The company is also introducing a new night mode for better low-light capture — something that’s similar to features available on Google’s Pixel phones.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max both come with 3 camera lenses, including a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. The devices feature 5.8 and 6.1 inch OLED displays, respectively, and the on-board battery is supposed to last 5 hours longer than that of last year’s models.

Both the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are being powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which the company calls the fastest CPU in a smartphone. It is also said to feature record-breaking graphics processing powers, which should come in handy once iPhone users start playing those Apple Arcade games.

Many of these details were no surprise to industry observers: Both model names and some of the specs had leaked in recent weeks, with cases from third-party manufacturers detailing the number and placement of the phone’s cameras.

The introduction of the iPhone 11 happens as Apple and some of its key competitors are facing cooling demand for smartphones. Apple stopped reporting iPhone sales numbers as part of its quarterly earnings reports late last year, but revenue from the product has been on the decline.

When Apple announced its fiscal Q3 2019 results in July, iPhone revenues were down close to 12% year-over-year. However, the company issued an upbeat guidance for the current quarter, suggesting that the company expects sales of the new model to pick up again.

Developing.