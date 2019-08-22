×

Apple Said to Prep Cheaper HomePod for 2020

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
homepod-white-shelf
CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple

Apple is getting ready to introduce a cheaper version of its HomePod smart speaker in 2020, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The company is also working on a new version of its AirPod headphones for next year, according to Bloomberg.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new version of the HomePod is said to use just 2 tweeters, down from the 7 used for omnidirectional sound in the current model. Apple first introduced the  HomePod with a $350 price tag in early 2018, but more recently dropped the price to $299.

The company has had a hard time competing with cheaper smart speakers made by companies like Google, Amazon and Sonos. Consumer Intelligence Research Partners recently estimated that the HomePod had a market share of just 5% in the U.S., with Amazon Echo speakers leading the market with a share of 70%, and Google’s products capturing 25%.

CIPR smart speaker market data

News of those 2020 product upgrades comes as Apple is getting ready to introduce the next version of the iPhone in September. The company is said to replace the current Xs and Xs Max phones with a product called the iPhone Pro, according to Bloomberg. These new pro models are supposedly coming with a better camera, improved video recording capabilities and the ability to serve as a charger for the company’s Airpod wireless headphones.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • homepod-white-shelf

    Apple Said to Prep Cheaper HomePod for 2020

    Apple is getting ready to introduce a cheaper version of its HomePod smart speaker in 2020, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The company is also working on a new version of its AirPod headphones for next year, according to Bloomberg. Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The new version of the HomePod is said [...]

  • Eminem’s Publisher Sues Spotify, Claiming Copyright

    Eminem’s Publisher Sues Spotify, Claiming Massive Copyright Infringement

    Eminem’s publishing company Eight Mile Style filed a major copyright infringement lawsuit against Spotify late Thursday, claiming that the streaming giant has no license to host about 250 of Eminem’s songs, while also taking aim at the Music Modernization Act, the federal law enacted last year to improve royalty payments for songwriters. The news was [...]

  • iQIYI headquarters building in Beijing

    China’s iQIYI in Talks for Indonesia Expansion

    Chinese streaming firm iQIYI is in negotiations to expand further into Southeast Asia through a venture with Indonesia’s Media Nusantara Citra. iQIYI announced its first step outside Chinese-majority territories in June, when it revealed a linkup in Malaysia with pay-TV leader Astro. It also operates in Taiwan. In April, the company said that it planned [...]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Triples Free-Trial Period on Premium Service

    Spotify today extended the free-trial period for its Premium service from one month to three, tripling the amount of time listeners can take full advantage of the streaming giant’s offerings without paying for them. According to the announcement, the offer is “always-on/not limited time,” and will roll out across Spotify Premium plans globally: Individual and [...]

  • Moviepass

    MoviePass Confirms Security Lapse May Have Exposed Customer Credit Card Data

    MoviePass, the struggling movie ticket subscription service, confirmed that a security issue may have exposed customers’ records online, including credit card info. In a statement, MoviePass said Wednesday that the security lapse was recently discovered and its system was immediately secured. News of the data breach was first reported Tuesday by TechCrunch, which alleged that [...]

  • Tycho weather app

    This Website Creates Spotify & Apple Music Playlists Based on Your Local Weather

    Electronica musician Tycho launched a clever promotional website for his new album “Weather” this week: Visitors of Tycho’s website can use a web app to generate a playlist based on their local weather. Playlists can be saved to both Spotify and Apple Music, and consist of 25 songs, both from Tycho’s catalog as well as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad