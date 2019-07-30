×

Apple Stock Up After Guidance Suggests That the Next iPhone Will Sell Better

Janko Roettgers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple

Could Apple have a surprise in store for the next iPhone? Investors clearly think so, which is why they sent the company’s share price up more than 3% Tuesday after Apple forecast a strong fall quarter, with revenue guidance of $61 billion to $64 billion for the quarter that includes the introduction of the new iPhone in September.

Apple revealed the forecast for its fiscal fourth quarter  as part of its fiscal Q3 2019 earning release. The company’s most recent quarter was otherwise solid, beating analyst expectations and returning to growth after two lagging quarters. iPhone sales continue to decline, but the company is starting to make up much of it by growing its services business.

Apple generated revenue of $53.8 billion during its 3rd fiscal quarter, which ended on June 30, compared to $53.27 billion during the same quarter in 2018. Net income for the quarter was $10.04 billion compared to $11.52 billion a year ago. This equals diluted earnings per share of $2.18, down from $2.34 in fiscal Q3 of 2018.

Analysts had expected earnings per share of $2.09 on revenue of $53.3 billion.

Apple stopped including sales numbers for device categories in its earnings results, but revenue numbers for each segment revealed that iPhone revenues were down close to 12% year-over-year. Wearables on the other hand surprised with strong growth, to the tune of 48%.

Apple’s wearables and accessories category includes sales of the Apple Watch, AirPod and other headphones as well as devices like Apple TV and HomePod. Apple CEO Tim Cook called the results “a blowout quarter for wearables” during Tuesday afternoon’s earnings call.

Developing.

    Apple Stock Up After Guidance Suggests That the Next iPhone Will Sell Better

