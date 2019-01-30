×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Clashes With Facebook Over Invasive Market Research App

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Facebook Logo
CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Apple escalated its simmering conflict with Facebook Wednesday, revoking access to its enterprise developer certification program and in turn preventing Facebook employees from running company-internal apps on their iPhones. The move comes after news broke that Facebook was using the program to distribute a questionable market research app to thousands of users.

Techcrunch reported Tuesday evening that Facebook had been paying users $20 a month to install a market research app on its phones that was capable of accessing private chat messages, personal media and more. The company was distributing the app outside of Apple’s App Store, using a special program designed to help companies install internal apps on their employee’s phones.

That strategy didn’t go over well with Apple, which pulled the plug on Facebook’s access to the program Tuesday night.

“We designed our Enterprise Developer Program solely for the internal distribution of apps within an organization,” Apple said in a statement shared with Variety. “Facebook has been using their membership to distribute a data-collecting app to consumers, which is a clear breach of their agreement with Apple. Any developer using their enterprise certificates to distribute apps to consumers will have their certificates revoked, which is what we did in this case to protect our users and their data.”

Related

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment the impact this had on its use of internal apps, but multiple reports indicated Wednesday morning that the company was caught off-guard.

Facebook has long used apps as a way to research competitors. The company acquired a VPN app called Ovano in 2014 that promised to help users secure their Wifi traffic for free. In exchange, Ovano surveilled other apps installed on a user’s phone — intelligence the company reportedly relied on to identify the rise of Whatsapp, ultimately resulting in the purchase of the messaging app.

Critical reports about Ovano ultimately led to Apple changing its policy on what kind of data apps can access on a iPhone, forcing Facebook to remove the app from the App Store.

Executives of both companies have also frequently exchanged barbs over privacy. A year ago, when asked what he would do if he was in Mark Zuckerberg’s situation, Apple CEO Tim Cook simply quipped: “I wouldn’t be in this situation.” The New York Times reported last fall that Zuckerberg had been asking executives to use Android in response to Cook’s criticism, something the company didn’t outright deny.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Digital

  • Facebook Logo

    Apple Clashes With Facebook Over Invasive Market Research App

    Apple escalated its simmering conflict with Facebook Wednesday, revoking access to its enterprise developer certification program and in turn preventing Facebook employees from running company-internal apps on their iPhones. The move comes after news broke that Facebook was using the program to distribute a questionable market research app to thousands of users. Techcrunch reported Tuesday [...]

  • Viacom Digital Studios

    Viacom Digital Studios Hires Heather Johns, RJ Larese to Talent and Development Team

    Viacom Digital Studios is expanding its talent and development team with two new hires: Heather Johns, formerly with Kevin Hart/Lionsgate’s Laugh Out Loud, and RJ Larese, who hails from Popsugar. Johns, named VP of talent and development for pop culture, music and lifestyle overseeing talent discovery, talent development, booking, and talent relations for MTV and [...]

  • Altice France in Exclusive Talks to

    Altice France in Exclusive Talks to Acquire French Start-Up Molotov

    Patrick Drahi’s Altice France, the French branch of the telecom company, has entered exclusive discussions to acquire a majority stake in Molotov, the French media start-up co-launched by Cannes Film Festival president Pierre Lescure and Jean-Louis Blanc, the founder of Allocine. If approved by France’s anti-trust board, the deal will allow Molotov, a disruptive, digital [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Teen Found Apple's FaceTime Bug While Playing 'Fortnite'

    An Arizona 14-year-old stumbled upon Apple’s FaceTime bug earlier this month and tried to warn the company, but contacting it proved difficult, according to NBC News. Grant Thompson was trying to set up a group chat with some fellow “Fortnite” players when he discovered the FaceTime app was forcing other iPhones to answer calls, potentially [...]

  • Super Bowl LII - Tom Brady,

    Amazon Takes to Super Bowl to Boost New Streaming Series 'Hanna'

    Movie studios often use the Super Bowl to drop trailers for their coming blockbusters. Since last year, a rival source of video entertainment has been doing the same. Amazon Prime Video will return to the Super Bowl this year, dropping a 60-second trailer in the third quarter for “Hanna,” a new drama centered on a [...]

  • SiriusXM Posts Record Revenue, CEO Talks

    SiriusXM Posts Record Revenue, CEO Talks Pandora Merger

    SiriusXM announced fourth quarter and full-year 2018 operating and financial results in an earnings call Wednesday morning, including record revenue of $1.5 billion and $5.8 billion, respectively, increasing 7% and 6% compared to the prior year periods. Sirius CEO Jim Meyer (pictured) and CFO David Frear also discussed the company’s plans for Pandora, which it [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad