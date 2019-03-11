×
Apple Sends Out Invites for March 25 Video Service Event

Janko Roettgers

apple brooklyn october 2018 event
CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple

Apple has made its 3/25 event official: The company sent out invites to media for its long-rumored event Monday, asking media to join the company at its Cupertino headquarters in 2 weeks.

The company is widely expected to unveil its subscription video service that day, and is likely also going to announce a revamped news subscription service.

Buzzfeed first reported about a planned March 25 event a month ago. Variety subsequently reported that the company was going to use the event to show off first clips for some of its original content, including the first glimpse of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell in the untitled drama set behind the scenes of a network news morning show.

Apple has been producing these shows for its upcoming video service, details of which have been closely guarded. However, it is expected that the service won’t actually launch this month. Instead, Apple will likely use the event to preview the service to media, and then launch it to the public later this year.

In addition to its video service, Apple will likely also use the event to highlight and announce other services, including a revamped news subscription service based on Texture, a magazine subscription app acquired by the company a year ago.

Developing.

