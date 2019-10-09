×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Denounced as ‘Reckless’ by China State-Run Media Over App for Tracking Hong Kong Police

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
A display of the app "HKmap.live" designed by an outside supplier and available on Apple Inc.'s online store is seen in Hong Kong . Apple became the latest company targeted for Chinese pressure over protests in Hong Kong when the ruling Communist Party's main newspaper criticized the tech giant Wednesday for a smartphone app that allows activists to report police movements. HKmap.live, designed by an outside supplier and available on Apple Inc.'s online store, "facilitates illegal behavior," People's Daily said in a commentaryProtests Apple, Hong Kong - 09 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Vincent Yu/AP/Shutterstock

Apple approved an app that lets users track the location of police in Hong Kong — a move that China’s state-run newspaper criticized, saying it lets pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong “go on with violent acts.”

“Nobody wants to drag Apple into the lingering unrest in Hong Kong,” according to the English-language version of an article published Wednesday by the People’s Daily, which dragged Apple into the geopolitical fray. The article continued, “But people have reason to assume that Apple is mixing business with politics, and even illegal acts. Apple has to think about the consequences of its unwise and reckless decision.”

The app, called HKmap.live (pictured, above), lets users see the location of police and anti-government protesters as well as areas where violent incidents have occurred. HKmap.live uses crowdsourced data, similar to the Waze traffic app. Apple OK’d the app Oct. 4 after the tech giant had previously rejected it, according to a report in the South China Morning Post, citing the app’s developer (who was not named).

Apple has not responded to a request for comment.

According to the People’s Daily article, “The developers of the map app had ill intentions by providing a ‘navigation service’ for the rioters. Apple’s approval for the app obviously helps rioters.”

The People’s Daily article also criticized Apple for allowing a song in Hong Kong’s Apple Music Store advocating “Hong Kong independence.” The article claimed Apple had previously removed the song but that it has since been restored.

Apple is the latest U.S. company to become embroiled in Chinese politics, specifically related to China’s crackdown on protesters in Hong Kong, along with the NBA and Comedy Central’s “South Park.”

China’s state media and Tencent suspended NBA broadcasts after Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey last week tweeted an image supporting the Hong Kong protesters. Morey later deleted and apologized for the tweet, which the NBA called “regrettable.” The Chinese government blocked a recent episode of “South Park” critical of the country’s policies and scrubbed references to it from social media. That prompted creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to issue a statement saying, sarcastically, “Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts. We too love money more than freedom and democracy.”

More Digital

  • Harold Ryan - ProbablyMonsters

    Ex-Bungie Boss Harold Ryan Launches Triple-A Game Startup ProbablyMonsters

    Harold Ryan, after more than three years in stealth mode, is finally ready to talk about his next venture after leaving as head of Bungie, the game studio behind hits like “Halo” and “Destiny.” Ryan said he’s set up ProbablyMonsters as a different kind of game developer: It functions as a holding company and incubator [...]

  • Will Smith in GEMINI MAN from

    ‘Gemini Man’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Gemini Man.” Ads placed for the thriller had an estimated media value of $9.37 million through Sunday for 1,149 national ad airings on 37 networks. [...]

  • Essential Gem

    Android Inventor Andy Rubin Teases New Essential Phone

    Android inventor Andy Rubin tweeted photos and videos of a new device made by his phone upstart Essential Tuesday afternoon. The new phone, code-named “Gem,” features an elongated body that looks more like a remote control than a traditional smart phone — something that Rubin called a “radically different form factor.” The back of the [...]

  • google home max

    Google Makes It Easier to Move Music and Video Streams Between Devices

    At long last, Google is finally introducing a way for users of its smart speakers and streaming adapters to move media between those devices. The company introduced a new feature called Stream Transfer Tuesday that makes it possible to move an ongoing music stream, podcast or YouTube video from one compatible device to the next. [...]

  • ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 08: (L-

    Netflix and Mediaset Announce Details of Major Italian Production Agreement

    Netflix and Mediaset on Tuesday in Rome announced details of an alliance in Italy under which they will jointly produce seven Italian-language feature films, a move that marks the U.S. streaming giant’s biggest Italian content deal to date. Five of the films that Netflix will produce in tandem with Italy’s top private generalist broadcaster were announced. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad