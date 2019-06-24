×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple’s Beats by Dre Taps Chris Thorne as Chief Marketing Officer

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chris Thorne - Beats
CREDIT: Maarten de Boer

Beats by Dr. Dre, Apple’s audio-products subsidiary, announced Chris Thorne — whose past gigs have included stints at EA and Jessica Alba’s The Honest Co. — as its new CMO.

Thorne takes on the chief marketing officer role after the departure earlier this year of Jason White, formerly Beats’ EVP and global head of marketing, who left to join cannabis-oil provider Cura Cannabis Solutions as CMO.

Thorne, who reports to Beats president Luke Wood, oversees global marketing efforts including further developing its integrated marketing campaigns across all channels and promoting the Beats brand through pop-cultural experiences.

Beats by Dre was founded in 2006 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, launching with a line of premium consumer headphones and earphones. Apple completed the $3 billion acquisition of Beats in July 2014. This summer, Beats is set to begin shipping Powerbeats Pro, Apple’s first totally wireless Beats earphones, with a list price of $250.

Related

“In his career, Chris has shouldered an extensive roster of brands that amplify his invaluable experience in marketing, business management, brand growth and creative development,” Wood said in announcing Thorne’s hire. “With our highest-quality product portfolio to date, our team continues to grow rapidly across the globe.”

Thorne most recently was chief growth officer at Forward, a health membership startup that combines access to a personal doctor with medical technology. Prior to that, he was CMO for two years at Alba’s Honest Co. consumer-products firm. He worked at Electronic Arts from 2010-15, where he most recently was VP, global marketing, media and mobile acquisition. He began his executive career as president of sports representation firm CSMG Sports and was GM of social gaming at FanIQ.

Thorne commented, “Beats not only sits at the cross-cultural intersection of music, technology and sports, but it has defined the niche as a category in such a short time. The brand continues to dominate cultural conversation, and I’m excited to join the team and contribute to its successes.”

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Digital

  • 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Viacom Partners With Tyler Perry for BET Plus Streaming Service

    Viacom’s BET Networks has teamed with Tyler Perry to create a subscription streaming service that combines the prolific auteur’s library of movies and TV shows with BET’s programming vault. The service dubbed BET Plus will bow in the fall with a handful of original series and productions and a deep library offering that will be [...]

  • Love Nature Teams with Arte, BBC,

    Love Nature Teams with Arte, BBC, Smithsonian on Natural History Series ‘Stormborn’

    Love Nature has greenlit “Stormborn,” a wildlife series about animals living in the wildlands of countries on the edge of the North Atlantic. The three-parter will bow on Love Nature’s 4K linear channel and streaming service and then play on Arte in France and Germany, BBC Scotland and Smithsonian Channel. Love Nature is the natural [...]

  • john-farrar-joins-barcroft

    Barcroft Studios Hires John Farrar as Creative Director, Ups Two Execs (EXCLUSIVE)

    John Farrar, whose credits include “The Imposter,” has joined U.K. producer and digital content specialist Barcroft Studios. The company has also upped two senior staffers, with Alex Morris elevated to chief creative officer and Caspar Norman to chief operating officer. The new recruit joins Barcroft from Nerd TV, the U.K. shingle he co-founded with Jago [...]

  • Mubi Streaming Service Launches in Southeast

    Mubi Streaming Service Launches in Southeast Asia (EXCLUSIVE)

    Film specialist streaming platform Mubi is to launch in Southeast Asia. The service kicks off with operation in Malaysia, and has plans to quickly launch in another half-dozen territories in the fast-developing region. Mubi will retain its highly curated approach of offering one new film title per day and retaining each for just 30 days. [...]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Spotify Determines That It Overpaid Publishers in 2018, Requests Refund

    When calculating the new, higher rates determined by the U.S Copyright Royalty Board — which Spotify, Amazon, Google and SiriusXM/Pandora have appealed — Spotify has determined that it overpaid publishers in 2018 and would like a refund. “According to the new CRB regulations, we overpaid most publishers in 2018,” a Spotify spokeperson said. “While the [...]

  • harry potter wizards unite

    'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' Off to Slower Start Than 'Pokemon Go'

    Niantic’s new location-based augmented reality game “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” is off to a solid start — but it doesn’t seem to have quite the same momentum as “Pokemon Go” did when it launched 3 years ago. That’s according to initial estimates from app analytics specialist Sensor Tower. “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” first became available [...]

  • Netflix Is Testing a Pop-out Player

    Netflix Is Testing a Pop-out Player for Desktop Viewing

    Office workers rejoice: Netflix is looking at ways to make it even easier to sneak in a little of your favorite shows while you are waiting for that email response that is holding everything up. The company is currently testing a pop-out player as part of its web interface. PSA!!!!! NETFLIX FINALLY HAS A POP-OUT [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad