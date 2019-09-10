×

Apple Arcade: Subscription Service Launching With 100 Exclusive Games, $4.99 Monthly

By

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Apple Arcade
CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple

Apple announced that its Apple Arcade game-subscription service will launch next week on the App Store, priced at $4.99 per month for unlimited access to over 100 exclusive games.

Apple Arcade, first revealed earlier this year, will be available Sept. 19 in more than 150 countries. Priced at $4.99 monthly “for the whole family,” the game-subscription service will be available with a one-month free trial. The company announced the plans at its Sept. 10 event at its Cupertino, Calif. headquarters.

Among the games available at launch are Konami’s “Frogger” and “Toy Town”; Capcom’s “Shinsekai Into the Depths”; and Annapurna Interactive’s “Sayonara Wild Hearts” from developer Simogo, billed as a playable music video.

More to come

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Illustration of the video streaming company

    Netflix Loses Title as No. 1 Bandwidth-Eating Application

    For years, Netflix has ranked as the biggest application in terms of bandwidth consumption on internet networks, particularly during peak-period hours. But now Netflix has dropped to second place globally behind web-based media streaming apps, as video consumption overall continues to climb, according to the 2019 Global Internet Phenomena Report from Sandvine, a vendor of [...]

  • WarnerMedia Sets New Distribution Chiefs for

    WarnerMedia Sets New Distribution Chiefs for HBO, HBO Max and Turner Channels

    WarnerMedia has tapped company veterans Sofia Chang and Rich Warren to oversee distribution for HBO, the nascent HBO Max streaming service and the Turner channels. The appointments of Chang and Warren as president of WarnerMedia Distribution come as part of the continuing shakeup of HBO and Turner operations following AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner last [...]

  • NIGHTLINE - “Around the Table” -

    ABC News Readies 'Around The Table' Meet-Ups With Voters, Democratic Candidates

    Formal debates aren’t the only way news organizations can help voters meet White House potentials. ABC News, which will televise a debate among Democratic candidates Thursday night, will today launch “Around the Table,” a series of televised meetings between three voters and one of the Democratic presidential candidates, who get to converse around a dinner [...]

  • Elon Musk Climate Change

    Big Tech Has Some Wild Ideas to Save the Planet, but Will They Really Work?

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has a plan to save our planet: Pack up all those polluting factories, and relocate them to the moon. “We need to move heavy industry off Earth,” Bezos said at an Amazon event this summer. “Earth will be zoned residential and light industry.” The world’s richest man has poured billions of [...]

  • Mark CubanBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las

    Mark Cuban Sells HDNet Cable Channels to Anthem Sports, Steve Harvey

    Mark Cuban has sold a majority stake in his HDNet cable channels to Leonard Asper’s Anthem Sports & Entertainment. Entertainer and ubiquitous TV host Steve Harvey has signed on with Toronto-based Anthem as an investor in the deal that includes the music-focused AXS TV channel and HDNet Movies. Anschutz Entertainment Group and Cuban remain equity [...]

  • Google Placeholder

    State Attorneys General Announce Google Antitrust Investigation

    State attorneys general representing 50 U.S. states and territories officially announced that they have opened an antitrust investigation into Google Monday. The investigation will initially focus on Google’s search and advertising business, but may widen in scope as it unfolds. “It doesn’t take a search engine to understand that unchecked corporate power shouldn’t eclipse consumers’ [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad