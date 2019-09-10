Apple Arcade: Subscription Service Launching With 100 Exclusive Games, $4.99 Monthly

Apple announced that its Apple Arcade game-subscription service will launch next week on the App Store, priced at $4.99 per month for unlimited access to over 100 exclusive games.

Apple Arcade, first revealed earlier this year, will be available Sept. 19 in more than 150 countries. Priced at $4.99 monthly “for the whole family,” the game-subscription service will be available with a one-month free trial. The company announced the plans at its Sept. 10 event at its Cupertino, Calif. headquarters.

Among the games available at launch are Konami’s “Frogger” and “Toy Town”; Capcom’s “Shinsekai Into the Depths”; and Annapurna Interactive’s “Sayonara Wild Hearts” from developer Simogo, billed as a playable music video.

More to come