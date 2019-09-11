×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

iOS Code Snippets Suggest Apple AR Headset Already Being Tested

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

Apple has yet to officially acknowledge its work on an augmented reality (AR) headset, but code snippets discovered in the latest version of its mobile operating system suggest that employees may already be testing the device.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tuesday afternoon, indie game developer Steve Troughton-Smith tweeted that he had discovered some curious mentions of the device in iOS 13: The latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system apparently already includes StarBoard, which is thought to be a developer framework for AR apps that are designed to run on a headset.

What’s more, Troughton-Smith also discovered a mention of a new gamepad meant to work with AR apps for headsets. “The controller profile has a clicky trackpad, a trigger button, and a system (home?) button,” he tweeted.

And if that wasn’t enough, Troughton-Smith also stumbled across a text file that tells Apple employees how to test AR apps if they don’t have access to the headset.

These findings suggest that Apple’s upcoming AR headset will work similar to its Carplay technology, and effectively “beam” apps from a mobile phone to the device. Developers will be able to optimize their iOS apps for the device, and switch back and forth between a head-mounted and a handheld mode to run both on the headset and a mobile phone.

Apple has reportedly been working on a headset that offers access to both virtual and augmented reality. In March, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimated that the company may start to produce its headset by Q4 of this year, and then publicly introduce it in 2020.

Some observers had predicted that the company may give us a first peek at the device during this week’s iPhone. In the end, the AR headset joined a number of other rumored products that didn’t make the cut.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Apple AR Headset Mentioned in iOS

    iOS Code Snippets Suggest Apple AR Headset Already Being Tested

    Apple has yet to officially acknowledge its work on an augmented reality (AR) headset, but code snippets discovered in the latest version of its mobile operating system suggest that employees may already be testing the device. Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Tuesday afternoon, indie game developer Steve Troughton-Smith tweeted that he [...]

  • NFL-YouTube-Game-Day-All-Access

    NFL Launches 'Game Day All-Access' Series Exclusively on YouTube

    The NFL has tapped YouTube as the exclusive distributor for its latest media project: a docu-series highlighting pivotal game-day moments of players and coaches both on and off the field. Produced by NFL Films, the “NFL Game Day All-Access” original series will combine game footage, behind-the-scenes clips and wired sound to tell the game-day stories [...]

  • Ad Astra

    ‘Ad Astra’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Ad Astra.” Ads placed for the sci-fi film had an estimated media value of $6.42 million through [...]

  • Karan Johar

    Netflix Strikes Supply Deal With Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment

    Netflix has entered into a long-term partnership with Indian filmmaker, producer and television personality Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment to create a range of new fiction and non-fiction series and films, the companies announced Wednesday. Alongside Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee, Johar is one of the directors on the previously announced Netflix anthology film [...]

  • Tom Brady

    Tom Brady Joins TikTok on Heels of NFL's Deal With Video Platform

    Tom Brady is now on TikTok: The New England Patriots QB, in his first post on the social-video service Tuesday, shared highlights from his Week 1 game day in which the Patriots trounced the Pittsburgh Steelers. His joining TikTok comes after the NFL last week announced a new multiyear pact with the service, owned by [...]

  • Sean Parker Investing in Peter Jackson's

    Sean Parker Investing in Peter Jackson's Weta Digital

    Technology entrepreneur Sean Parker has made a “significant” investment in Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital special effects company. Parker and Jackson made the announcement jointly. They did not disclose the size of Parker’s investment or the specific role he would play. “I’ve long admired Peter Jackson’s and Fran Walsh’s work, and the ground-breaking VFX and animation [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad