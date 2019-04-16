Apple and Qualcomm Settle Long-Running Patent Dispute

Apple and Qualcomm have agreed to settle their long-running patent dispute, both companies announced Tuesday. The agreement effectively ends all lawsuits between the two companies; Apple will license Qualcomm’s chips for 6 years, and also agree to pay a one-time undisclosed payment for past use of Qualcomm’s technology.

The companies announced the settlement with a joint statement:

“Qualcomm and Apple today announced an agreement to dismiss all litigation between the two companies worldwide. The settlement includes a payment from Apple to Qualcomm. The companies also have reached a six-year license agreement, effective as of April 1, 2019, including a two-year option to extend, and a multiyear chipset supply agreement.”

Developing.