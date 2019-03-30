Anti-Abortion Film’s Twitter Account Reinstated After Brief Suspension

Christian-focused production company Pure Flix’s latest release, “Unplanned,” had its Twitter account restored Saturday after it was briefly suspended.

“Thank you everyone for your support in letting Jack & Twitter know when our Unplanned movie account was recently suspended without cause,” the film’s account tweeted Saturday. “We are back and excited for the great response we’re getting in theaters this weekend.”

According to Twitter, the suspension was not as a result of the “Unplanned” account’s content. Rather, another account had violated Twitter rules, which can sometimes result in linked accounts being investigated to prevent ban evasion. On a second review, the “Unplanned” account was cleared and reinstated.

“Unplanned” is based on the 2009 memoir of Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood clinic director. The film charts her rise at the non-profit until she witnesses an abortion at 13 weeks and becomes a pro-life activist.

Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman wrote that the film “isn’t good drama but it’s effective propaganda (if you’re part of the choir).” It’s opening above expectations with an estimated $7 million for the weekend from 1,059 locations.