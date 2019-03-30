×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Anti-Abortion Film’s Twitter Account Reinstated After Brief Suspension

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Christian-focused production company Pure Flix’s latest release, “Unplanned,” had its Twitter account restored Saturday after it was briefly suspended.

“Thank you everyone for your support in letting Jack & Twitter know when our Unplanned movie account was recently suspended without cause,” the film’s account tweeted Saturday. “We are back and excited for the great response we’re getting in theaters this weekend.”

According to Twitter, the suspension was not as a result of the “Unplanned” account’s content. Rather, another account had violated Twitter rules, which can sometimes result in linked accounts being investigated to prevent ban evasion. On a second review, the “Unplanned” account was cleared and reinstated.

“Unplanned” is based on the 2009 memoir of Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood clinic director. The film charts her rise at the non-profit until she witnesses an abortion at 13 weeks and becomes a pro-life activist.

Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman wrote that the film “isn’t good drama but it’s effective propaganda (if you’re part of the choir).” It’s opening above expectations with an estimated $7 million for the weekend from 1,059 locations.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Film

  • Anti-Abortion Movie Twitter Account Suspended, Reinstated

    Anti-Abortion Film's Twitter Account Reinstated After Brief Suspension

    Christian-focused production company Pure Flix’s latest release, “Unplanned,” had its Twitter account restored Saturday after it was briefly suspended. “Thank you everyone for your support in letting Jack & Twitter know when our Unplanned movie account was recently suspended without cause,” the film’s account tweeted Saturday. “We are back and excited for the great response [...]

  • The Chaperone 2019

    Film Review: 'The Chaperone'

    When you watch the silent-screen star Louise Brooks in one of the films that made her a legend, most spectacularly the glittering femme-fatale drama “Pandora’s Box” (1929), it’s shocking to see how contemporary she looks. Haircuts that were once cutting edge — punk spikes, a ’50s ducktail, Jane Fonda’s “Klute” shag — look, almost inevitably [...]

  • Melissa McCarthy Octavia Spencer

    Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer in Talks for Netflix's 'Thunder Force'

    Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy are in negotiations to star as women who obtain superpowers in Netflix’s “Thunder Force.” The film will be written and directed by McCarthy’s husband Ben Falcone. “Thunder Force” will be produced by Marc Platt, Falcone and McCarthy. Plot details are under wraps. Spencer was an executive producer on best picture [...]

  • Martin Luther King Jr

    Film News Roundup: AMC Sets Free Screenings of Martin Luther King Documentary

    In today’s film news roundup, AMC sets free screenings of a Martin Luther King documentary, Participant comes on board “Monos,” and David Glasser’s 101 Studios hires three execs. SCREENINGS AMC Theatres will honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. with free showings at 100 locations of the documentary “King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis.” [...]

  • Mckenna Grace Ghostbusters

    'Captain Marvel' Actress Mckenna Grace Joins Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters'

    Jason Reitman has hired “Captain Marvel” actress Mckenna Grace for his new “Ghostbusters” movie, which centers on a family headed by a single mother. The news came after Variety reported this month that Carrie Coon is in talks to play the mom and Finn Wolfhard is in negotiations to play her son. Reitman has co-written the screenplay [...]

  • Cillian Murphy A Quiet Place

    Cillian Murphy in Talks to Join John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place' Sequel

    Irish actor Cillian Murphy is in talks to join John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” sequel along with Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe. Krasinski is returning to direct the untitled sequel for Paramount. “A Quiet Place” grossed $340 million at the global box office last year. Since then, the film has won several awards, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad