‘Anger Management’ All Episodes Streaming for Free on Tubi Under Exclusive Pact

All 100 episodes of “Anger Management,” the sitcom starring Charlie Sheen that previously aired on FX, are now streaming exclusively on free, ad-supported streaming service Tubi.

Tubi inked the licensing pact for the show with Lionsgate. “Anger Management” had a record-setting debut on FX in 2012, scoring at the time as the most-watched scripted cable comedy series debut, and ran on the cabler through 2014. The series was produced by Debmar-Mercury and Lionsgate Television.

Tubi’s free streaming service is available on over 20 platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast Xfinity and Cox Contour. The company has previously said it plans to spend upwards of $190 million on content-licensing deals this year.

In “Anger Management,” Sheen stars as “Charlie,” a non-traditional therapist specializing in anger management. He has a successful private practice, holding sessions with his group of primary patient regulars each week, as well as performing pro bono counseling for an inmate group at a state prison. Charlie thrives on the chaos in his life while still battling his own anger issues. His life is complicated by his relationships with his own therapist/best friend (Selma Blair), an ex-wife whose positive outlook but poor choices in men frustrates Charlie (Shawnee Smith), and their 13-year-old daughter who has OCD (Daniela Bobadilla).

“Anger Management” also stars Noureen DeWulf, Michael Arden, Derek Richardson, Barry Corbin, Brian Austin Green, Laura Bell Bundy, Brett Butler, James Black, Michael Boatman, Darius McCrary, and Martin Sheen.

Based on the 2003 movie of the same name starring Jack Nicholson, the series was created by executive producer-showrunner Bruce Helford, directed by Andy Cadiff, Bob Koherr, Gerry Cohen, Rob Schiller, and Sam Simon, written by Bruce Helford, Kristy Grant, Dave Caplan, Bob Kushell, Daley Haggar, Shauna McGarry, and Michael Loftus, and produced by Michael Loftus, Kent Zbornak, and Daniel Dratch.