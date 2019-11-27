×
Andy Samberg to Host Teeny-Tiny Food Competition Show for Quibi

Variety Staff

Andy Samberg
Andy Samberg is set to host and executive produce Quibi’s tiny food competition series “Biggest Little Cook-Off.”

In the show, the comedian-actor-singer will oversee a showdown between two top chefs who must battle to create the most delicious single bite of food — like spaghetti and meatballs on a plate the size of a dime or sushi on a single grain of rice.

The absurdist conceit of the show echoes that of “Floored,” Quibi’s dance-competition show hosted by YouTube star and comedian in which the contestants must navigate a moving dance floor.

“Anyone who knows me knows I love dinky stuff. So when this show about dinky food came my way I said, ‘I like the dinky food,’” Samberg said in a statement. “I’m excited to bring my expertise in dinky things to the dinky cooking arena, and I’m also excited to bring a bag lunch, because the food is so dinky I’m for sure going to still be hungry after the shows.”

Andy Samberg is represented by UTA and ID PR.

“Biggest Little Cook-Off” is executive produced by Samberg, Michael Rosenstein, Stephen Kroopnick, and Stu Schreiberg, and produced by Triage Entertainment, a division of Levity Live Co.

