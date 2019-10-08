×

Android Inventor Andy Rubin Teases New Essential Phone

Janko Roettgers

Essential Gem
CREDIT: Courtesy of Andy Rubin

Android inventor Andy Rubin tweeted photos and videos of a new device made by his phone upstart Essential Tuesday afternoon. The new phone, code-named “Gem,” features an elongated body that looks more like a remote control than a traditional smart phone — something that Rubin called a “radically different form factor.”

The back of the phone is metallic, with a color-shift effect that Rubin teased in a video:

Likely more consequential, the phone shown off in Rubin’s photos also features a novel user interface optimized for the elongated screen. It seems to use tile-like apps that can be stacked on top of each other:

Essential unveiled its first phone, aptly named the “Essential Phone,” in 2017. The device was positioned as a flagship Android device made by the founder of Android, complete with a modular system build for add-on extensions. At the time, Essential also announced plans to build a smart speaker called the Essential Home.

However, the Essential Phone never caught on with consumers, and and the company stopped selling the device late last year. The company also never managed to produce its promised smart speaker, which has since disappeared from its website completely.

 

Developing. 

