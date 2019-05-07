×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Next Version of Android Adds Live Captions to Every Video App

By

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

When Google introduced the next version of its Android operating system at its Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif. Tuesday, it also previewed a new feature that could give a massive boost to video viewing on the go: Live Caption will allow Android users to turn on captions for any video running on their devices, whether these videos come with native closed captioning or not.

Google billed Live Caption as an accessibility feature that is meant to simplify video viewing for an estimated 466 million deaf and hard of hearing people worldwide. “We believe technology can help us be more inclusive,” said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

However, the feature could also help anyone who is watching videos on the go without headphones, whether it’s an Instagram video viewed on the subway or a TikTok clip watched while waiting in line.

Live Caption even works for downloaded videos that are viewed on a plane, or in any other scenario without internet access. That’s because Google is using on-device artificial intelligence, something that also adds an extra layer of privacy to the captioning process.

Related

“As soon as speech is detected, captions will appear, without ever needing Wifi or cell phone data, and without any audio or captions leaving your phone,” the company explained in a blog post Tuesday.

Users will still have to enable the feature in a setup menu, and can then access it via the volume menu, according to The Verge. Live Caption will also work for audio sources that don’t come with video, like podcasts.

Separately, the company announced that it had begun to try live captioning for phone calls, which are meant to make calls more accessible for deaf and hard of hearing users.

The new live caption feature will be available via Android Q, the next version of Google’s mobile operating system. Google announced Tuesday that it was making a beta version of Android Q available on 21 devices from 13 manufacturers, including LG, Sony and Huawei, as well as its own Pixel phones, effective immediately. The final version of Android Q is expected to launch this fall.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Digital

  • Google Launches $399 Pixel 3a Phone

    Google Launches Pixel 3a Phone for $399

    Google added a new mid-range device to its phone line-up Tuesday: The new Pixel 3a is available for $399 effective immediately. The company is also bringing its entire phone line-up, including last year’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL, to a range of new mobile carriers, including Sprint and T-Mobile. The Pixel 3a comes with a [...]

  • Google Discontinues 'Works With Nest,' Breaking

    Google Discontinues ‘Works With Nest’ Program, Tightens Smart Home Privacy Rules

    As Google is further integrating the Nest brand, it is also introducing some significant changes to the way Nest products will work. The most notable one: The company will discontinue its Works With Nest program this summer, which has the potential to break a number of existing smart home integrations. Google is justifying this step [...]

  • HBO-Game-of-Thrones-Coffee-Cup-Edited-Out

    HBO Edits ‘Game of Thrones’ Episode to Remove Errant Coffee Cup

    HBO has quietly scrubbed the misplaced coffee cup out of the “Game of Thrones” episode that aired Sunday night. The premium cabler acknowledged the gaffe Monday after fans spotted the takeout cup on a table in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in a scene in episode 4 of season 8 just before the 17:40 [...]

  • Adam Schiff

    SAG-AFTRA, Adam Schiff Express Alarm on 'Deep Fake' Technologies

    Members of SAG-AFTRA and Los Angeles Congressman Adam Schiff sounded alarms Monday about the proliferation of “deep fake” technologies — realistic digital forgeries including sex scenes. “We have a medium in which lies and fear travel faster than anything else and this has happened practically overnight,” said Schiff during a two-hour panel discussion at union [...]

  • Colin Decker - Funimation

    Sony's Funimation Taps Ex-Crunchyroll Exec Colin Decker as GM (EXCLUSIVE)

    Anime network and distributor Funimation has a new general manager: Colin Decker, who was once a senior executive at Crunchyroll, Funimation’s chief rival. Sony Pictures Television appointed Decker as GM after Funimation founder Gen Fukunaga relinquished day-to-day management duties earlier this year to move into a chairman role. On an interim basis, Decker will report [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad