×

Amazon Sees $1.5 Billion Cost Penalty in Q4 for Free One-Day Prime Shipping

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
An Amazon shipping truck at a fulfillment center in Phoenix. Amazon.com Inc. reports financial earns on Thursday, Oct. 24Earns Amazon, Phoenix, USA - 17 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock

Amazon continues to ramp up its free one-day shipping program for Prime — but it’s costing a bundle.

For the fourth quarter, the e-commerce giant expects to take a $1.5 billion cost “penalty” versus the year-earlier period related to building out one-day shipping, CFO Brian Olsavsky told analysts on Amazon’s earnings call Thursday. Most of the expense has been in the U.S.

“We’re still learning on the one-day costs as we go what the long-term cost structure will be,” Olsavsky said. “It’s a drastic change to the whole [shipping] network topology.” For Q2, Amazon’s costs for one-day Prime shipping were slightly higher than the $800 million the company previously expected. Olsavsky didn’t say what the hit from one-day shipping was in the third quarter.

Even with the higher costs — mostly related to transportation — Olsavsky noted that Amazon boosted both revenue and unit shipments in the third quarter and said Prime members have increased their spending with the one-day free shipping program.

Prime one-day shipping “will be a great help to customers in Q4,” he said, adding that third-party sellers have also participated in the program.

Amazon reported $70 billion in sales for the third quarter, up 24% year over year, but missed earnings estimates for Q3. It also forecast fourth-quarter sales that were below analyst expectations. Olsavsky blamed part of that on the fact that India’s Diwali festival occurred entirely in Q4 2018 but began in the third quarter of this year; in addition, he noted, Japan increased its consumption tax (from 8% to 10%) effective Oct. 1.

Olsavsky also called out growth in Amazon’s ad business. The company’s “other” revenue segment, which primarily includes sales of advertising services, was $3.59 billion in the quarter, up 44%. He said the company is focused on making its advertising more relevant for vendors, sellers and third-party advertisers — including expanding its video and over-the-top video inventory for advertisers.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • An Amazon shipping truck at a

    Amazon Sees $1.5 Billion Cost 'Penalty' in Q4 for Free One-Day Prime Shipping

    Amazon continues to ramp up its free one-day shipping program for Prime — but it’s costing a bundle. For the fourth quarter, the e-commerce giant expects to take a $1.5 billion cost “penalty” versus the year-earlier period related to building out one-day shipping, CFO Brian Olsavsky told analysts on Amazon’s earnings call Thursday. Most of [...]

  • SiriusXM president and CCO Scott Greenstein

    SiriusXM Revamps Teams as Part of Hollywood Push, Pandora Integration

    SiriusXM has revamped its promotions and events and talent & industry relations teams in an effort to “allow for greater focus and results in each area,” the company’s president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein (pictured above) announced in an internal memo sent to the company this week. The move sees Ross Zapin leading the [...]

  • LadBaby

    Family Vloggers LadBaby Sign With WME, Margravine Management

    LadBaby, the social handle of the British family that’s amassed millions of fans with their Facebook videos, has signed with WME and Margravine Management. LadBaby partnered with WME to represent them across all areas of their business, in conjunction with London-based influcencer talent agency Margravine Management, which was founded last year by Joe Sugg and [...]

  • genlock

    'Gen:Lock' Season 2 Starring Michael B. Jordan Will Get HBO Max Premiere

    WarnerMedia’s HBO Max is getting first dibs on “gen:Lock” season 2, the next installment of Rooster Teeth’s popular animated mecha series starring Michael B. Jordan. Season 2 of “gen:Lock” will premiere on HBO Max and have an exclusive 90-day run on the service (the company didn’t announce a release date). After the 90-day window on [...]

  • Shroud Mixer

    Twitch Superstar Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek Joins Mixer as Exclusive Streamer

    Microsoft’s streaming platform Mixer has nabbed another superstar from Amazon’s Twitch. Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, a former pro “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” player, is joining Mixer as an exclusive streamer, and announced the move on Thursday with a Twitter video. It comes after Mixer previously landed exclusivity with Twitch’s former bigger streamer, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, in August. [...]

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    CNN Will Follow Its Female Reporters on the Campaign Trail for HBO Max

    Some of CNN’s best-known female political journalists may find themselves inadvertently taking part in Hollywood’s streaming wars. HBO Max, the WarnerMedia streaming service slated to launch next year, has greenlit four unscripted projects from CNN Films, and one of them will follow the cable-news outlet’s female political reporters as they cover the campaign to win [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad