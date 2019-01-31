×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Punches Out 20% Increase in Sales and a Record $3 Billion Profit in Q4

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeff Bezos
CREDIT: CLEMENS BILAN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Amazon topped Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter of 2018, posting revenue up 20%, to $72.4 billion, and a record net profit of $3 billion.

However, Amazon’s revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2019 was below analyst forecasts, sending the stock down as much as 2% in after-hours trading. The company, which is facing regulatory obstacles in India, said it expects Q1 net sales of between $56 billion and $60 billion (below analyst estimates of $60.8 billion).

For Q4, the ecommerce giant’s net income increased 58%, to $3.03 billion, or $6.04 per diluted share. That’s even more impressive considering that the fourth quarter 2017 included a provisional tax benefit for the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 of approximately $789 million.

Wall Street analysts on average expected revenue of $71.87 billion and EPS of $5.67 for the fourth quarter of 2018, which marks the critical holiday-shopping period. It was Amazon’s fifth straight quarter reporting over $1 billion in profit. For the full-year 2018, sales increased 31% to $232.9 billion and net income more than tripled, to $10.1 billion.

Related

Amazon claimed that during the holiday quarter, “tens of millions of customers” worldwide started free trials or began paid memberships of its Prime program and that it added a record number of Prime members in 2018. But as has been its practice, the company didn’t disclose a current count for Prime members; Amazon announced in April 2018 that the company had topped 100 million Prime members globally.

The company notched significant advertising gains in Q4, reporting a 95% increase in its “other” category — which primarily comprises advertising services — to $3.39 billion. The Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud division continued to soar, with revenue climbing 45% to $7.43 billion in the fourth quarter.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, as he has done previously, touted the company’s Alexa voice assistant in prepared remarks, noting that Amazon’s Echo Dot was the No. 1 best-seller across all products during the holiday season.

“The number of research scientists working on Alexa has more than doubled in the past year, and the results of the team’s hard work are clear,” Bezos said in prepared remarks, noting that customers spoke to Alexa “tens of billions more times in 2018 compared to 2017.”

On the video front, Amazon called out the December launch of Prime Video on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 in the U.S.

It also highlighted awards recognition for Amazon Studios. That includes film “Cold War,” which nabbed three Oscar nominations (for foreign-language film, director for Pawel Pawlikowski, and cinematography for Lukasz Zal). The company noted that Amazon Studios won two Golden Globe Awards, with Rachel Brosnahan picking up the trophy for actress in a TV comedy or musical for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for the second year in a row and Ben Whishaw winning supporting actor in a series, limited series, or made-for-television movie for his role in “A Very English Scandal.”

Last November, Amazon announced its “HQ2” plans for a second base of operations in North America would be split between Long Island City, in the New York City borough of Queens, and the Crystal City neighborhood in Arlington just south of Washington, D.C. That came after a 14-month public contest in which 200 cities vied to grab the brass ring dangled by the ecommerce company. Amazon’s picks generated controversy, as some critics and politicians criticized the nearly $2.1 billion in tax incentives it was awarded.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Digital

  • New Titles Coming to Amazon Prime

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video in February

    Just in time for Valentine’s day, Amazon Prime Video is bringing in a haul of Prime Originals — seven to be exact. For those who air on the cynical side this V-day, check out the twisted love story that led to “Lorena,” which details the story of Lorena Bobbitt, the woman who cut off her husband’s [...]

  • Jeff Bezos

    Amazon Punches Out 20% Increase in Sales and a Record $3 Billion Profit in Q4

    Amazon topped Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter of 2018, posting revenue up 20%, to $72.4 billion, and a record net profit of $3 billion. However, Amazon’s revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2019 was below analyst forecasts, sending the stock down as much as 2% in after-hours trading. The company, which is [...]

  • John Honeycutt - Google Cloud

    Discovery CTO John Honeycutt Exits to Join Google's Cloud Division

    John Honeycutt is leaving Discovery after more than 15 years to join Google Cloud as head of its telecommunications, media and entertainment verticals. Honeycutt most recently was chief technology officer at Discovery, serving in the role for four and a half years. In the newly created position at Google, Honeycutt will lead development and implementation of [...]

  • ACLU SoCal's Annual Bill of Rights

    Van Jones Talks About His Lumiere Award-Winning, Winston Duke-Starring VR Experience 'The Messy Truth' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “The Messy Truth VR Experience,” a new virtual reality (VR) short-doc created by Van Jones and starring “Black Pather” actor Winston Duke, was awarded with the Advanced Imaging Society’s Social Justice Lumiere Award Wednesday night. In an exclusive interview with Variety, Jones opened up about the power of VR to overcome divisiveness with empathy. “Media [...]

  • VUDU logo

    Walmart's Vudu Warns Customers to Not Unlink UltraViolet Accounts Ahead of Shutdown

    UltraViolet is shutting down this summer — and Vudu, Walmart’s video-streaming service, is notifying customers who have used the movie-locker system to not cancel or unlink their UltraViolet accounts prior to the July 31 shutdown date, because doing so would wipe out their entire libraries. As first reported by Variety, the Digital Entertainment Content Ecosystem — the [...]

  • KINGDOM

    'Kingdom' Artists Make Medieval Zombie Tale Seem Real in South Korean Netflix Series

    As part of its global expansion strategy, Netflix has thrown its doors wide open to storytellers of different cultures. One result of the initiative: “Kingdom,” a story told by South Korean filmmakers that’s rooted in the nation’s medieval Joseon period. Directed by Kim Seong-hun (“Tunnel”) and penned by Kim Eun-hee (“Signal”), the eight-episode series, which [...]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Spotify Postpones Launch in India

    As January 31st wound down in India, there was still no sign of the blowout party that Spotify had planned to celebrate its long-anticipated launch in the country, which multiple sources told Variety was scheduled to take place today. That launch was postponed within the past few days, according to a source close to the situation, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad