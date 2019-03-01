×
Amazon Pulls Anti-Vaccination Documentaries From Prime Video After Congressman’s Inquiry to Jeff Bezos

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Vaccination
CREDIT: Mito Images/REX/Shutterstock

Amazon has yanked at least three anti-vaccination documentaries questioning the safety of vaccines from its Prime Video streaming platform.

The move came just hours after U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) publicly announced that he’d sent a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos expressing concern that Amazon is “surfacing and recommending products and content that discourage parents from vaccinating their children.”

The anti-vax documentaries had been available in the U.S. as part of Prime Video but as of Friday afternoon were not available to stream. Those include “Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe”; “Shoot ‘Em Up: The Truth About Vaccines,” a purported exposé on the danger vaccines pose by potentially contributing to autism, asthma and neurological damage; and “Man Made Epidemic,” described as an investigation into “the autism epidemic and whether MMR vaccines have a role to play.”

Amazon reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Amazon’s apparent disabling streaming versions of the anti-vax documentaries was first reported by BuzzFeed News.

Earlier Friday, Schiff announced the letter addressed to Bezos, which said in part, “There is strong evidence to suggest that at least part of the source of [the anti-vaccination] trend is the degree to which medically inaccurate information about vaccines surface on the websites where many Americans get their information, among them Amazon. As the largest online marketplace in the world, Amazon is in a unique position to shape consumption.” He also cited a CNN report that Amazon accepts paid advertising that contains misinformation about vaccines.

Two weeks ago, Schiff also had sent a letter to Google and Facebook requesting details on how the companies planned to combat the spread of information discouraging parents from vaccinating their children.

As Schiff noted in each of the letters to Amazon, Facebook and Google, there’s overwhelming scientific and medical evidence that childhood vaccinations are both safe and effective at curbing disease outbreaks. He also cited Washington State’s declaration of a public health emergency due to a measles outbreak in Clark County, “signaling the resurgence of a potentially fatal disease that was effectively eliminated from the United States decades ago by vaccines.”

Last week, YouTube said it will no longer serve ads on channels that espouse anti-vaccination rhetoric. The Google-owned video giant cited its advertising policy that bans “dangerous and harmful” content from eligibility in its monetization program. Facebook has said it is working to “reduce the distribution of health-related misinformation” on the platform.

Separately, Pinterest recently implemented a change to simply block all vaccination-related searches on its image and video-sharing platform, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

More Digital

  • USB Sideloading Coming to PSVR With

    VR Content Aggregator Littlstar Launches Premium Tier With USB Sideloading for PSVR

    A+E Networks-backed virtual reality (VR) content aggregator Littlstar launched a new premium tier Friday that includes a new sideloading feature for Sony’s PSVR headset. The feature allows PSVR users to access any video stored on a USB drive, including both regular movies as well as VR-optimized 180-degree and 360-degree videos. The new premium tier is [...]

  • Real-World-US-fan-voting-Facebook-Watch

    Facebook Opens Fan Voting for MTV's 'Real World' Seventh U.S. Contestant

    The U.S. casting poll for MTV’s “The Real World” reboot on Facebook is now open, with fans getting to pick the final housemate joining the cast. As previously announced, Facebook is partnering with MTV Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions — the creators of the original “Real World,” which debuted in 1992 — to fund new versions [...]

  • StubHub

    EBay May Sell or Spin Off StubHub Ticketing Unit at Urging of Activist Investors

    Responding to pressure from activist investors, eBay announced that it has initiated a strategic review of its assets — which may include the sale or spinoff of its StubHub ticket-resale unit. The ecommerce company also said it is evaluating options for the eBay Classifieds Group. EBay announced the review after activist hedge fund Elliott Management, [...]

  • Twitter

    Twitter Plans to Test Moderated Conversations

    Twitter is getting ready to test a new feature that will allow users to moderate the replies to their tweets, the company confirmed Thursday afternoon. The new feature would allow users to selectively hide replies to their tweets, but allow others to access these hidden replies. “We already see people trying keep their conversations healthy [...]

  • Liz Gateley

    Spotify Hires Ex-Lifetime Exec Liz Gateley to Head Creative Development on Podcasts

    Spotify has tapped longtime TV exec Liz Gateley, most recently head of programming at Lifetime, as head of creative development focused on original podcast content. Gateley will oversee Spotify’s original content development teams in New York and Los Angeles and the company’s expansion into podcasting including in comedy, sports, YA fiction and scripted, news/documentaries and [...]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Will Disable Comments on Nearly All Videos With Kids

    YouTube said it will disable the ability for viewers to leave comments on most videos featuring minors, as it tries to contain the damage from a scandal involving child predators leaving coded sexual comments on the site. YouTube said in a blog post Thursday that over the past week it had already shut off comments [...]

