What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in April 2019

Amazon Prime will ring in the beginning of Spring by adding fresh content to its streaming slate this coming April. While the subscription service sees new titles added every month, its newest additions seem to be particularly noteworthy, including “A Quiet Place” which earned an Academy Award nomination this year in the sound editing category.

Other notable additions are the critically acclaimed drama “Mid-90s” directed by Jonah Hill and Tim Burton’s fan-favorite comedy “Beetlejuice.” The coming month will also see the fifth season of the History Channel drama “Vikings” and the first five seasons of “Murder, She Wrote,” become available for Amazon Prime subscribers.

See the full list of titles below.

April 1:

Murder, She Wrote, Seasons 1-5

1492: Conquest of Paradise

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

An Everlasting Piece

An Invited Guest

Beetlejuice

Beverly Hills Cop II

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Blown Away

Case 39

Days of Thunder

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dragonslayer

Escape from L.A.

Everything Must Go

Foxfire

Funny About Love

Goldfinger

In a World…

Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles

Law of the Lawless

Liberty Stands Still

Little Monsters

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Minus Man

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

The Perfect Storm

Primal Fear

Racing with the Moon

Sharkwater Extinction

The Shawshank Redemption

Six Degrees of Separation

The Spy Who Loved Me

Starsky & Hutch

Stories We Tell

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Up in Smoke

Up in the Air

The World Is Not Enough

You Only Live Twice

April 2:

A Quiet Place

April 5:

The Tick (Prime Original Series), Season 2

April 8:

Finding Your Feet

Paranormal Activity 2

April 12:

Bug Diaries (Prime Original Series), Season 1

Diablo Guardian (Prime Original Series), Season 2

April 17:

Overboard

April 18:

Mid90s

April 19:

Bosch (Prime Original Series), Season 5

April 21:

Book Club

April 22:

The Next Three Days

April 27:

Humans, Season 3

The Hole in the Ground

Welcome to the Rileys

April 29: