What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in April 2019

Amazon Prime will ring in the beginning of Spring by adding fresh content to its streaming slate this coming April. While the subscription service sees new titles added every month, its newest additions seem to be particularly noteworthy, including “A Quiet Place” which earned an Academy Award nomination this year in the sound editing category.
Other notable additions are the critically acclaimed drama “Mid-90s” directed by Jonah Hill and Tim Burton’s fan-favorite comedy “Beetlejuice.” The coming month will also see the fifth season of the History Channel drama “Vikings” and the first five seasons of “Murder, She Wrote,” become available for Amazon Prime subscribers.
See the full list of titles below.
April 1:
Murder, She Wrote, Seasons 1-5
1492: Conquest of Paradise
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
An Everlasting Piece
An Invited Guest
Beetlejuice
Beverly Hills Cop II
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Blown Away
Case 39
Days of Thunder
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Dragonslayer
Escape from L.A.
Everything Must Go
Foxfire
Funny About Love
Goldfinger
In a World…
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles
Law of the Lawless
Liberty Stands Still
Little Monsters
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Minus Man
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
The Perfect Storm
Primal Fear
Racing with the Moon
Sharkwater Extinction
The Shawshank Redemption
Six Degrees of Separation
The Spy Who Loved Me
Starsky & Hutch
Stories We Tell
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Up in Smoke
Up in the Air
The World Is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice
April 2:
April 5:
The Tick (Prime Original Series), Season 2
April 8:
Finding Your Feet
Paranormal Activity 2
April 12:
Bug Diaries (Prime Original Series), Season 1
Diablo Guardian (Prime Original Series), Season 2
April 17:
Overboard
April 18:
Mid90s
April 19:
Bosch (Prime Original Series), Season 5
April 21:
Book Club
April 22:
The Next Three Days
April 27:
Humans, Season 3
The Hole in the Ground
Welcome to the Rileys
April 29:
Waiting for ‘Superman’
April 30:
Vikings, Season 5