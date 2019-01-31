×
What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video in February

CREDIT: Polygram/Channel 4/Working Title/Kobal/Shutterstock

Just in time for Valentine’s day, Amazon Prime Video is bringing in a haul of Prime Originals — seven to be exact. For those who air on the cynical side this V-day, check out the twisted love story that led to “Lorena,” which details the story of Lorena Bobbitt, the woman who cut off her husband’s penis after enduring years of abuse. And if after watching that you remain a fan of crime and murder stories, another Prime Original to watch is “Agatha Christie Presents: ABC Murders.”

True romantics can try a rom-com like “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Along Came Polly,” or “Barefoot.” For fans of old black-and-white movies, Prime has several in store. Silent film enthusiasts will rejoice at Cecil B. DeMille’s “A Romance of the Redwoods” from 1917, as well as 1919’s “A Romance of Happy Valley,” and 1937’s “23 1/2 Hours Leave.” There are a lot more old films where that came from, including classics from every decade of the 20th century, from the 1910s to the ’90s.

See the full list of titles below and sign up for a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime to start watching.

Feb. 1
Agatha Christie Presents: ABC Murders, Season 1 (Prime Original series)
In Plain Sight, Season 1-5
Just Add Magic, Season 3 (Prime Original series)
23 1/2 Hours Leave
Along Came Polly
Barefoot
Bounty
Brand of the Devil
Broadway Danny Rose
Chaos
Delta Farce
Flesh+Blood
Foolish
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Gambler’s Choice
Generation Wealth (Prime Original movie)
Gorilla Ship
Guru, the Mad Monk
Hay Foot
Headline Crasher
High Lonesome
High School Girl
Hollywood Without Make-Up
Hunters of the Deep
Irish Luck
Jacaré
Joan the Woman
Lady from Chungking
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Little Miss Hoover
Loaded Pistols
Lost Canyon
Lucky Ghost
Lucky Terror
Lying Lips
Marathon Man
Marie Galante
Men of the Plains
My Lady of Whims
‘Neath Canadian Skies
‘Neath the Arizona Skies
Next Day Air
No Substitute for Victory
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Oriental Evil
Orphans of the Storm
Outlaw Express
Outlaws of the Desert
Paradise Express
Partners of the Plains
Pirates on Horseback
Private Snuffy Smith
Queen of the Jungle
Racing Blood
Raiders of the Border
Rawhide
Reckless Decision
Rogue of the Range
A Romance of Happy Valley
A Romance of the Redwood
Round-Up Time in Texas
Rubber Tires
Secret of the Wastelands
Secrets of Three Hungry Wives
Sepia Cinderella
Sisters of Death
Sparrows
Spirit of Youth
Star Kid
Stella Maris
A Strange Adventure
Swamp Fire
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Texas Jack
Texas to Bataan
That Gang of Mine
The Blues Brothers
The Border Legion
The Ghost Walks
The Hoosier Schoolmaster
The James Dean Story
The Jesus Trip
The Kid
The Kid Ranger
The Last of the Clintons
The Last of the Mohicans
The Love of Sunya
The Married Virgin
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Money
The Phantom Broadcast
The Portrait of a Lady
The Proud and Damned
The Purple Rose of Cairo
The Quiet Ones
The Shadow Strikes
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Time Traveler’s Wife
The Violent Years
Thelma & Louise
Three Husbands
Three Men from Texas
Tombstone Canyon
Tomorrow at Seven
Tracy the Outlaw
Unforgettable
Universal Soldier
Untamed Heart
Vigilantes of Boomtown
Wacky Taxi
Wagon Trail
Wagon Wheels
Water Rustlers
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
West of the Law
Whistling Bullets
White Pongo
Wild Country
Wildfire
Winning of the West
Ye Shanghai
Yodelin’ Kid from Pine Ridge
Young Dynamite

Feb. 5
The Tunnel, Season 3

Feb. 6
Hillary, Season 1

Feb. 7
Papillon

Feb. 8
White Dragon, Season 1 (Prime Original series)
Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot (Prime Original movie)
The Promise

Feb. 15
Lorena, Season 1 (Prime Original series)

Feb. 16
What They Had

Feb. 17
The Party

Feb. 21
Odd Squad: Odds and Ends

Feb. 22
This Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy, Season 1 (Prime Original series)

Feb. 23
Death Wish

Feb. 25
Every Day

Feb. 28
The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet

Amazon Prime Video is free for all Amazon Prime members. Get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here to check out some of these titles for yourself.

Access exclusive content

