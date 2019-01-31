What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in February

Just in time for Valentine’s day, Amazon Prime Video is bringing in a haul of Prime Originals — seven to be exact. For those who air on the cynical side this V-day, check out the twisted love story that led to “Lorena,” which details the story of Lorena Bobbitt, the woman who cut off her husband’s penis after enduring years of abuse. And if after watching that you remain a fan of crime and murder stories, another Prime Original to watch is “Agatha Christie Presents: ABC Murders.”

True romantics can try a rom-com like “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Along Came Polly,” or “Barefoot.” For fans of old black-and-white movies, Prime has several in store. Silent film enthusiasts will rejoice at Cecil B. DeMille’s “A Romance of the Redwoods” from 1917, as well as 1919’s “A Romance of Happy Valley,” and 1937’s “23 1/2 Hours Leave.” There are a lot more old films where that came from, including classics from every decade of the 20th century, from the 1910s to the ’90s.

See the full list of titles below and sign up for a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime to start watching.

Feb. 1

Agatha Christie Presents: ABC Murders, Season 1 (Prime Original series)

In Plain Sight, Season 1-5

Just Add Magic, Season 3 (Prime Original series)

23 1/2 Hours Leave

Along Came Polly

Barefoot

Bounty

Brand of the Devil

Broadway Danny Rose

Chaos

Delta Farce

Flesh+Blood

Foolish

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Gambler’s Choice

Generation Wealth (Prime Original movie)

Gorilla Ship

Guru, the Mad Monk

Hay Foot

Headline Crasher

High Lonesome

High School Girl

Hollywood Without Make-Up

Hunters of the Deep

Irish Luck

Jacaré

Joan the Woman

Lady from Chungking

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Little Miss Hoover

Loaded Pistols

Lost Canyon

Lucky Ghost

Lucky Terror

Lying Lips

Marathon Man

Marie Galante

Men of the Plains

My Lady of Whims

‘Neath Canadian Skies

‘Neath the Arizona Skies

Next Day Air

No Substitute for Victory

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Oriental Evil

Orphans of the Storm

Outlaw Express

Outlaws of the Desert

Paradise Express

Partners of the Plains

Pirates on Horseback

Private Snuffy Smith

Queen of the Jungle

Racing Blood

Raiders of the Border

Rawhide

Reckless Decision

Rogue of the Range

A Romance of Happy Valley

A Romance of the Redwood

Round-Up Time in Texas

Rubber Tires

Secret of the Wastelands

Secrets of Three Hungry Wives

Sepia Cinderella

Sisters of Death

Sparrows

Spirit of Youth

Star Kid

Stella Maris

A Strange Adventure

Swamp Fire

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Texas Jack

Texas to Bataan

That Gang of Mine

The Blues Brothers

The Border Legion

The Ghost Walks

The Hoosier Schoolmaster

The James Dean Story

The Jesus Trip

The Kid

The Kid Ranger

The Last of the Clintons

The Last of the Mohicans

The Love of Sunya

The Married Virgin

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Money

The Phantom Broadcast

The Portrait of a Lady

The Proud and Damned

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Quiet Ones

The Shadow Strikes

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Time Traveler’s Wife

The Violent Years

Thelma & Louise

Three Husbands

Three Men from Texas

Tombstone Canyon

Tomorrow at Seven

Tracy the Outlaw

Unforgettable

Universal Soldier

Untamed Heart

Vigilantes of Boomtown

Wacky Taxi

Wagon Trail

Wagon Wheels

Water Rustlers

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

West of the Law

Whistling Bullets

White Pongo

Wild Country

Wildfire

Winning of the West

Ye Shanghai

Yodelin’ Kid from Pine Ridge

Young Dynamite

Feb. 5

The Tunnel, Season 3

Feb. 6

Hillary, Season 1

Feb. 7

Papillon

Feb. 8

White Dragon, Season 1 (Prime Original series)

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot (Prime Original movie)

The Promise

Feb. 15

Lorena, Season 1 (Prime Original series)

Feb. 16

What They Had

Feb. 17

The Party

Feb. 21

Odd Squad: Odds and Ends

Feb. 22

This Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy, Season 1 (Prime Original series)

Feb. 23

Death Wish

Feb. 25

Every Day

Feb. 28

The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet

Amazon Prime Video is free for all Amazon Prime members. Get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here to check out some of these titles for yourself.